PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 26

The Times
Heathrow is drawing up plans to build its new runway at
least eight metres above Britain's busiest motorway amid
warnings of gridlocked roads and a 3.5 billion pounds bill for
the taxpayer. bit.ly/2fdxfjE
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc could be on course
to finally sell its Williams & Glyn business ahead of a deadline
that could lead to Brussels imposing draconian penalties on the
taxpayer-backed lender over its failure to offload the unit. bit.ly/2fdvS4r
The Guardian
Hancock Prospecting, controlled by Australia's richest woman
Gina Rinehart, signed a 245 million pound deal with Sirius
Minerals Plc. bit.ly/2fdBI5y
A transatlantic British Airways flight from San Francisco to
London made an emergency landing in Vancouver after crew members
fell ill. All 25 staff, including the three pilots, were taken
to hospital for medical checks after landing, a BA spokeswoman
said, adding all personnel had been discharged. bit.ly/2fdzeUL
The Telegraph
Vodafone Group Plc is braced for a multi-million
pound fine from the industry regulator after an 18-month
double-probe into its suspected customer failings. bit.ly/2fdAffN
3i Group Plc has decided to sell its debt management
business to Investcorp for 222 million pounds, leaving the firm
to work on its private equity and infrastructure investments. bit.ly/2fdAjvW
Sky News
A U.S. court has approved Volkswagen AG's $15
billion settlement package for almost half a million customers
in America over the diesel emissions scandal. bit.ly/2fdzO51
Department store chain John Lewis has appointed Paula
Nickolds as its first female managing director. bit.ly/2fdFagI
The Independent
Theresa May warned of the economic peril of leaving the EU
during a meeting with investment bankers just weeks before the
Brexit vote, in an audio recording leaked to the Guardian. ind.pn/2fdAnff
