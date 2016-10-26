PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 27

Oct 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

GlaxoSmithKline Plc has collected a 1 billion pound windfall from the collapse in sterling, making it one of the biggest winners since the EU referendum. bit.ly/2fhamM1

Lloyds Banking Group Plc has set aside a further 1 billion pounds to cover payment protection insurance mis-selling as it hopes to draw a line under the scandal. bit.ly/2fhaMlz

The Guardian

Dong Energy, the biggest windfarm operator in the UK, is considering selling its oil and gas business, four decades after it was set up to manage Denmark's North Sea oilfields. bit.ly/2fh6M4y

City regulator Financial Conduct Authority has said it is keeping a close watch on algorithmic traders of the type that may have been connected with the flash crash in the pound earlier this month. bit.ly/2fh92IS

The Telegraph

Metro Bank Plc has shrugged off the Brexit vote to win more customers and boost lending, taking it to the cusp of reporting its first profit. bit.ly/2fhcfbz

British Airways has agreed to a new deal to close the 2.8 billion pound pension gap by 2027. The company signed a deal with the trustees of its pension scheme which will allow for dividend payments to IAG. bit.ly/2fh9Dur

Sky News

RBS Bank of Scotland Group Plc has held fresh discussions with a group of institutional investors aimed at settling one of several outstanding cases against the bank that in total could cost it well over 4 billion pounds. bit.ly/2fhcBPx

Ofcom has fined Vodafone Group Plc 4.6 million pounds over a series of failures in its UK business, including its handling of customer complaints.

The Independent

The boss of Tesco Plc has warned customers to brace themselves for prices rises as Britain negotiates its way out of the EU. ind.pn/2fhbCyH

The CBI is urging the Chancellor to ratchet up government infrastructure spending by 6 billion pounds in next month's Autumn Statement to help the UK through the economic turbulence created by June's Brexit vote. ind.pn/2fhdOpX

