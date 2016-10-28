PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 28

Oct 28 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Tata Sons, the ultimate parent company of Jaguar Land Rover
and Tata Steel UK, could embark on a multibillion-pound asset
sale or bring in friendly Asian or Middle Eastern sovereign
wealth fund investors to buy out the stake held in Tata by the
family of Cyrus Mistry, its deposed chairman. bit.ly/2dQKZf3
The Spanish parent of O2, Telefonica SA slashed its
dividend for the next two years in an attempt to bring down its
debt. Telefónica, which had stated it would pay 0.75 per share
this year, announced it would instead provide dividends of 0.55
and 0.40 per share in 2016 and 2017 respectively. bit.ly/2dQOJwJ
The Guardian
Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to turn its Sunderland
car factory into one of the biggest car plants in the world,
producing two new models, after winning "support and assurances"
from Theresa May about Brexit. bit.ly/2dQJ9uz
Tata Sons has hit back at axed chairman Cyrus Mistry in an
escalating war of words that pits two of India's most powerful
business dynasties against each other. bit.ly/2dQMDgG
The Telegraph
Debenhams Plc profits have edged downwards as the
retail group welcomes a new chief executive. The retailer
reported a 7pc slide in pre-tax profits to £105.8m in the 53
weeks to September 3. bit.ly/2dQNKN5
Sky News
Hermes Investment Management signed up on Thursday to a
consortium vying to buy a controlling stake in National Grid's
gas distribution division. bit.ly/2dQNBJG
A group of software entrepreneurs are drawing up plans for a
300 million pound flotation or sale even as London's market for
new share offerings continues to stall. bit.ly/2dQOfqr
The Independent
A post-Brexit airspace deal between the UK and the EU would
be in both parties' interests, according to a director at
Easyjet Plc, but the budget airline is still suffering
from a downturn in bookings and is considering relocating its
head office to within the EU. ind.pn/2dQO0vE
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sandra Maler)