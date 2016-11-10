PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 10

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
The Times
Two former bosses of Rio Tinto Plc have been drawn into the storm over a payment that led to the suspension of another senior executive. bit.ly/2eMnMhv
The boss of Sainsbury has warned its leading suppliers, whose "profits are substantially higher than ours," that they should be wary of putting up prices in the wake of Brexit. bit.ly/2eMofk4
The Guardian
Toy sales in the U.K. are forecast to soar to a record high of more than 3.3 billion pounds this year, with Christmas gifts accounting for a third, according to industry figures. bit.ly/2eMsDzr
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is cutting 665 jobs and closing 49 branches as it continues to cut costs in an attempt to complete its return to the private sector. bit.ly/2eMpHme
The Telegraph
Profits at Burberry Group Plc slipped during the first half of the year after the British fashion giant suffered a writedown on the value of its beauty business and charges associated with its turnaround efforts. bit.ly/2eMsJa7
The chief executive of Sainsbury's said he was "more confident than ever" in the supermarket's 1.4 billion pounds takeover of Argos despite falling profits and rising concerns that the deal has made the grocer more vulnerable to a lower sterling. bit.ly/2eMqK5J
Sky News
A factory worker has died and 22 other people - including police officers and firefighters - were taken to hospital following a gas leak at a Carlsberg brewery. bit.ly/2eMqT9h
Sainsbury's has warned the impact of the falling value of the pound means the outlook for its prices is "uncertain." The U.K.'s second largest supermarket chain used its half-year results to say that while it would continue to cut prices, it could not guarantee the era of grocery price deflation would last next year as cost pressures rise.
The Independent
Burberry saw half-year profits slump 24 per cent as the benefits of a weaker pound after Brexit were offset by pain in its wholesale and licensing business. ind.pn/2eMoo6V
