PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 23

Nov 23 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Belgian industrial equipment supplier TVH Group NV launched
a hostile bid for Lavendon Group Plc after its initial
takeover approaches were rebuffed by the British company's
largest shareholder. bit.ly/2fPAL3c
There is "zero chance" of British Airways operating any new
domestic flights from an expanded Heathrow, said the head of the
airline's parent company, International Consolidated Airlines
Group SA. bit.ly/2fPEltT
The Guardian
Millions of families who are being charged hundreds of
pounds by agencies to cover the supposed administrative costs of
renting will be offered relief when the chancellor of the
exchequer promises to ban letting fees. Philip Hammond will
unveil the measure in the autumn statement on Wednesday
alongside a 1.4 billion pounds ($1.74 billion) investment in
affordable housing as he tries to deliver on Prime Minister
Theresa May's promise to help families who are "just about
managing." bit.ly/2g1guoY
Discount chains Aldi and Lidl have begun putting up the
price of basic groceries, including milk and bananas, as the
squeeze from the Brexit-driven fall in the value of the pound
hits. bit.ly/2g1c9BU
The Telegraph
MPs have written to the Pensions Regulator to ask if assets
owned by Philip Green, including his multi-million-pound super
yacht, could be seized in order to pay the pensions of thousands
of BHS workers. bit.ly/2fPAMDV
Hewden, the heavy machinery rental firm, has collapsed into
administration after being hit by uncertainty following the EU
referendum and after a desperate search for new funding failed.
bit.ly/2g1fqRR
Sky News
Administrators to BHS have lodged a furious protest against
a move to force them to begin liquidating the collapsed retailer
within days, accusing its biggest creditor of jeopardising
efforts to complete an orderly wind-down, according to a copy of
a progress report obtained by Sky News. bit.ly/2g1czbH
The Independent
The UK government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking
Group Plc to below 8 percent as it continues progress
towards fully privatising the bailed-out lender. ind.pn/2g1cMM1
($1 = 0.8050 pounds)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)