PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 30

The Times
* Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski has cast
doubt on Brexit ever happening, saying that Britain should stay
in the European Union as long as possible. bit.ly/2gDKQkz
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered a terse message
to British Prime Minister Theresa May that she would not help
Britain by agreeing on specific issues, even ones supported by
Germany. bit.ly/2gDRves
The Guardian
* A mining company, Scotgold Resources Ltd, hoping
to open the only underground goldmine in the Scottish Highlands
has sold its first gold in the form of 11 commemorative coins. bit.ly/2fOpzU2
* British regulator Ofcom has chosen Co-operative Energy - a
company that last month paid out 1.8 million pounds ($2.25
million) in compensation to customers - to take over the supply
GB Energy's gas and electricity customers. bit.ly/2gGQFeo
The Telegraph
* Motorists could see the price of foreign cars jump by
1,500 pounds if Britain fails to agree a deal on trade tariffs
when it leaves the European Union, warned Gareth Jones,
president of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. bit.ly/2gGrA36
* Sky Plc has launched its attack on the mobile
market, hoping to convince millions of its pay-TV customers to
defect from their current provider with the offer of unlimited
free calls and texts. bit.ly/2fAv3Dp
Sky News
* Hauts-de-France, the northern part of France encompassing
Calais and Lille, is calling on British businesses to consider
using it as a foothold inside the European Union after Brexit. bit.ly/2fOBcdD
* One of Britain's leading industrialists, George Buckley,
has emerged as a surprise candidate to lead Tata, the giant
Indian conglomerate that is among the UK's largest inward
investors. bit.ly/2gCzrkP
The Independent
* British regulator Ofcom says it will file plans to force
BT Group to set the broadband infrastructure provider up
as a legally separate entity with the European Commission as
talks over a voluntary deal drag on. ind.pn/2gRIQpm
