PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 2

Dec 2 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Former Labour prime minister Tony Blair announced plans on
Thursday for an institute to develop centre-ground policy to
combat "the new populism" across the globe. bit.ly/2gM5sXA
* The number of jobs axed at Rolls-Royce in the past
two years sailed through the 5,000 mark after the struggling
engine-maker told 800 of its marine workers to find another
berth. bit.ly/2gRZ0Ld
The Guardian
* Andrew Tyrie, who chairs the Treasury select committee,
asks National Audit Office to inquire into any government
assurances made to carmaker Nissan. bit.ly/2fXHeIR
* Online fashion retailer ASOS has been accused of
breaching "the spirit if not the letter" of employment law
designed to prevent the exploitation of low-paid temporary
workers. bit.ly/2gM5G0Z
The Telegraph
* The chief executive of Channel 4, David Abraham, has
complained of "an unprecedented level of Government
interference" after the appointment of an ethnic minority woman
to its board was blocked in Whitehall. bit.ly/2grTjqc
* Swiss bank UBS has merged most of its wealth
management operations into a new business in Frankfurt, in a
significant boost to the German city as it seeks to establish
itself as a rival financial hub to London following Brexit. bit.ly/2gs2gju
Sky News
* KPMG's UK chief, Simon Collins, is to step down from the
role next year to compete for the top global job at the big four
accountancy firm. bit.ly/2gMbcOT
* British regulator Ofcom has launched a review of
landline-only telephone prices in a bid to protect elderly and
vulnerable customers. bit.ly/2gdRtq8
The Independent
* Brexit secretary David Davis is promising businesses that
the government will not end European Union freedom of movement
in a way that damages the UK's economy. ind.pn/2gLw4bb
* Centrica owned British Gas has announced it will
freeze gas and electricity prices for more than six million
customers this winter. ind.pn/2gaR8Vc
(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill
Rigby)