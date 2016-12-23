PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 23

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
Dec 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney faces a bruising showdown with a group of influential MPs when an investigation into the Bank of England's use of monetary policy since the financial crisis is launched. bit.ly/2i0pNcn
- Barclays is being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for alleged fraud over the sale of mortgage-backed securities before the financial crisis. bit.ly/2hYfanZ
The Guardian
- British Prime Minister Theresa May must explain why it took so long for the government to establish that British-made cluster bombs banned by an international treaty were dropped by Saudi Arabia in Yemen, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has said. bit.ly/2i0fkh6
- Fingerprints found inside the cabin of the truck that ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market match those of the fugitive suspect Anis Amri, Germany's federal prosecutor's office confirmed on Thursday night. bit.ly/2hgp7A7
The Telegraph
- Italy's ministers were in emergency session on Thursday night to thrash out the rescue terms for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, finally ending a financial soap opera that has dragged on for years and done enormous damage to the country. bit.ly/2ilcijW
Sky News
- Planned strikes by British Airways cabin crew on Christmas Day and Boxing Day have been cancelled. bit.ly/2i71dUG
- London Underground workers are to stage a 24-hour strike over pay from 6 p.m. on Jan. 8, according to RMT and TSSA unions.
The Independent
- Prince Charles has issued a warning over the "rise of populism" in a veiled apparent reference to the election of Donald Trump and increasingly hostile attitudes towards refugees in Europe. ind.pn/2h53UnT
- British Ministers of Parliament are considering a push for longer working hours for MPs next year, to give enough time to pass Brexit legislation in line with Theresa May's schedule. ind.pn/2hWTXe3
