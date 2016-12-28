PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 28

Dec 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC could nearly halve the bonus it pays its boss as the state-backed lender looks to clamp down even further on executive pay. bit.ly/2hjHVJR

* Britain could be better off outside the European Union single market and should take advantage of the "many opportunities" of Brexit, according to the former governor of the Bank of England, Lord King. bit.ly/2hqWIWw

The Guardian

* Sports Direct is selling Dunlop, the sportswear brand known for its green flash tennis shoes, to a Japanese buyer, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, in a surprise $137.5 million deal. bit.ly/2huM6aE

* A Labour government could boost the National Health Service by committing a specified proportion of national wealth to fund it and setting up a new independent body to ensure ministers give it the money it needs, shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said. bit.ly/2ioJurC

The Telegraph

* The Armed Forces have begun secretly preparing for another round of defence cuts despite the recent boost in funding, the Daily Telegraph can reveal. Senior defence sources have disclosed that there is not now enough money available for the various spending commitments already made and therefore more savings are necessary. bit.ly/2ioJ8S8

* Donald Trump and Theresa May have vowed in phone calls to "build on the legacy of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher," according to Britain's ambassador in Washington. bit.ly/2i59drH

Sky News

* Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has hit back at Barack Obama after the outgoing U.S. President suggested Labour under his leadership had disintegrated and lost touch with reality. bit.ly/2i3E2Ng

* Voters will have to show proof of identification before casting their ballot, in a pilot scheme to stop electoral fraud. A trial of the ID scheme will take place at a number of polling stations across England in the local elections in 2018. bit.ly/2hiIqUz

The Independent

* Romania's president has rejected the nomination of the country's first ever Muslim candidate for prime minister. President Klaus Iohannis said he had "carefully weighed the arguments for and against" of appointing Sevil Shhaideh and had decided not to accept her nomination. ind.pn/2hKD9WX