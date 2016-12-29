PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 29

Dec 29 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* Ministers are preparing to tackle overpriced electric car
charging amid fears that it can cost as much to run a green
vehicle as a conventional diesel. Rules will be introduced early
next year to make roadside pricing for electricity more
"consistent and transparent", so that motorists are not driven
away from buying environmentally friendly cars. bit.ly/2hOGp3p
* Whitehall is investigating the nuclear regulator after the
Times revealed that several serious accidents had been dismissed
as posing no safety risk. bit.ly/2hpTShp
The Guardian
* 36 child asylum seekers who previously lived in the Calais
refugee camp have issued a legal challenge to the home
secretary. They claim Amber Rudd acted unlawfully in the way she
handled their applications. Of the 36, 28 have had their
applications refused, while another eight are awaiting decisions
from the Home Office. bit.ly/2ifruAq
* Online fashion retailer Boohoo.com Plc is lining
up to buy the rights to the Nasty Gal fashion label after the
U.S. internet business fell into bankruptcy last month. bit.ly/2htQbKz
The Telegraph
* The bid battle for cherry-picker supplier Lavendon Group
Plc stepped up again on Wednesday with European
industrial equipment supplier Loxam SAS raising its offer for
the UK business. bit.ly/2is63vC
* Prime Minister Theresa May will put plans to pull out of
the European Court of Human Rights at the heart of her campaign
for the 2020 general election campaign, after ministers conceded
that reform plans have been delayed by Brexit. bit.ly/2hq5pNs
Sky News
* Britain's ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch,
has attempted to mend fences with Donald Trump after the
President-elect backed Nigel Farage for the job. bit.ly/2hxAeol
* New research reveals the government has misled the public
by claiming it provided "new money" for social care, according
to Labour's Andy Burnham. The former health secretary, who is
now Labour candidate for mayor of Greater Manchester, claims one
in three councils is facing cuts in government funding next
year. bit.ly/2ifzzVF
The Independent
* Former cabinet minister Michael Gove has stoked Brexit
anger after arguing that the discredited claim that leaving the
European Union would mean 350 million pounds-a-week ($428
million-a-week) more for the NHS is still trustworthy. ind.pn/2iiZM8B
($1=0.82 pounds)
