PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 9

The Times
* Rail strikes that have caused commuter misery in southern
England are set to spread across the country, it emerged this
weekend. Industrial action is "inevitable" on the Northern rail
network, which covers a swathe of northern England including
commuter services in Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle upon Tyne and
Hull, a union boss warned. bit.ly/2isZEjp
* Green Investment Bank is set to be stripped of its prized
assets once Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd seizes
control of the state-owned lender later this month. bit.ly/2i42M9u
The Guardian
* Foreign minister Boris Johnson has flown to New York for
the UK government's first formal face-to-face meetings with
Donald Trump's administration, hours after Prime Minister
Theresa May declared the U.S. president-elect's remarks about
women unacceptable. bit.ly/2i7x0qs
* Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has again
insisted she is serious about her threat to hold a second
referendum on Scottish independence in the event of a hard
Brexit. bit.ly/2i2QNc4
The Telegraph
* Three of the City's most powerful figures face a grilling
from members of parliament over suggestions banks and other
financial services firms exaggerated the threat posed by Brexit.
Douglas Flint, chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc ; London
Stock Exchange boss Xavier Rolet; and Elizabeth Corley,
vice chairman asset manager Allianz Global Investors, will
appear before the Treasury Select Committee on Tuesday. bit.ly/2i42BLj
* British jet engine maker Rolls-Royce Plc is teaming
up with a host of rivals including Amec Foster Wheeler Plc
and Arup to develop mini-nuclear reactors. bit.ly/2iXJceu
Sky News
* Sky News understands that PricewaterhouseCoopers has been
asked to help Co-operative Group Ltd find buyers for a
portfolio of commercial real estate, private finance initiative
and wind-farm loans as regulators intensify their scrutiny of
it. bit.ly/2i7zZzh
* Theresa May has told Sky News her government is not
suffering from "muddled thinking" over Brexit. The prime
minister was responding to criticism from Ivan Rogers, who
resigned as Britain's ambassador to the European Union. bit.ly/2j7qnmq
The Independent
* Former Education Secretary Michael Gove has urged Theresa
May to leave the single market and customs union, describing the
approach as a "full Brexit." ind.pn/2iSQUGl
* Healthcare unions have disputed the pertinence of Theresa
May's claim that NHS funding is at record levels, saying she is
in "denial" over overwhelming demand and bed shortages. ind.pn/2i7wOrj
