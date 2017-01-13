PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 13

Jan 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* The water regulator has warned companies to play nicely and not let down unsuspecting customers when the supply market to business and public sector estates is opened up to competition in 10 weeks' time. bit.ly/2jcNVZB

* Funding Circle, a peer-to-peer lending marketplace used by small and medium-sized companies, has secured $100 million from some of the world's leading venture capital firms. bit.ly/2jBFlk3

The Guardian

* Prime Minister Theresa May will lay out her plans for Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) on Tuesday, in a major speech that will be closely scrutinised in financial markets, and by other European leaders. bit.ly/2j61MyV

* Almost 3,000 cabin crew from British Airways' "mixed fleet" branch at Heathrow will strike again next week in a row over what their union Unite describes as poverty pay. bit.ly/2ilDSNC

The Telegraph

* Britain's National Grid has sidestepped a major corporate dismantling by energy regulator Ofgem in favour of an arms-length separation of its dual roles in the energy system. bit.ly/2jcT1F3

* National Front leader Marine Le Pen sparked a flurry of interest by visiting Trump Tower in New York on Thursday. She refused to say whether she would be meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. bit.ly/2jcUFHb

Sky News

* An independent review has backed plans to build the world's first tidal lagoon power station off the coast of south Wales. The Government-commissioned study by former energy minister Charles Hendry found the technology could play a "cost-effective role" in providing energy for UK. bit.ly/2iKDU2G

* Lloyds Banking Group says it is still working to identify a glitch that has left internet banking customers struggling to access their accounts online for a second day. bit.ly/2ilDM8M

The Independent

* Legislation to preserve workers' rights after Britain has left the European Union will come before parliament on Friday in the form of a new bill that would safeguard every aspect of employment legislation currently protected under EU law. ind.pn/2jo2fMi (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)