PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 13

The Times
* The water regulator has warned companies to play nicely
and not let down unsuspecting customers when the supply market
to business and public sector estates is opened up to
competition in 10 weeks' time. bit.ly/2jcNVZB
* Funding Circle, a peer-to-peer lending marketplace used by
small and medium-sized companies, has secured $100 million from
some of the world's leading venture capital firms. bit.ly/2jBFlk3
The Guardian
* Prime Minister Theresa May will lay out her plans for
Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) on Tuesday, in a
major speech that will be closely scrutinised in financial
markets, and by other European leaders. bit.ly/2j61MyV
* Almost 3,000 cabin crew from British Airways' "mixed
fleet" branch at Heathrow will strike again next week in a row
over what their union Unite describes as poverty pay. bit.ly/2ilDSNC
The Telegraph
* Britain's National Grid has sidestepped a major
corporate dismantling by energy regulator Ofgem in favour of an
arms-length separation of its dual roles in the energy system. bit.ly/2jcT1F3
* National Front leader Marine Le Pen sparked a flurry of
interest by visiting Trump Tower in New York on Thursday. She
refused to say whether she would be meeting with U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump. bit.ly/2jcUFHb
Sky News
* An independent review has backed plans to build the
world's first tidal lagoon power station off the coast of south
Wales. The Government-commissioned study by former energy
minister Charles Hendry found the technology could play a
"cost-effective role" in providing energy for UK. bit.ly/2iKDU2G
* Lloyds Banking Group says it is still working to
identify a glitch that has left internet banking customers
struggling to access their accounts online for a second day. bit.ly/2ilDM8M
The Independent
* Legislation to preserve workers' rights after Britain has
left the European Union will come before parliament on Friday in
the form of a new bill that would safeguard every aspect of
employment legislation currently protected under EU law. ind.pn/2jo2fMi
