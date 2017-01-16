PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 16

Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Donald Trump: I'll do a deal with Britain

Donald Trump will offer Britain a quick and fair trade deal with America within weeks of taking office to help make Brexit a "great thing". bit.ly/2jzvQCI

Co-op Bank takes 50 mln stg pension hit

Co-op Bank has agreed to pump millions into the pension scheme of the Britannia Building Society. The struggling lender will hand the group's pension trustees 50 million pound over the next seven years, as well as placing a 137 million pound portfolio of top-rated mortgages or debt into a custodian account with another bank as security for the scheme. bit.ly/2joHN0e

The Guardian

BlackRock demands cuts to executive pay and bonuses

BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, is threatening to unleash a fresh wave of shareholder rebellions in the UK unless Britain's largest companies rein in excessive boardroom pay. BlackRock is demanding cuts to director pension entitlements and an end to huge pay rises as UK companies prepare to put their latest pay deals to shareholders. bit.ly/2jT6Hq0

Fischer Energy joins UK retail market with 100% renewable offer

The ranks of the 40-plus energy companies jostling for householders' business will swell on Monday with the launch of a new supplier that delivers electricity from windfarms. Fischer Energy hopes to sign up 40,000 customers in the first year to its single variable tariff, with renewable power bought from Denmark's Dong Energy. bit.ly/2jUM4tr

The Telegraph

Wellesley to freeze crowdfunding campaign as it courts City investors

Peer-to-peer property lender Wellesley is suspending its crowd-funding efforts as it courts City investors to help fund its expansion. Wellesley is set to pause its campaign that asked supporters to contribute to a 1.5 million pound investment round, which began about a month ago and had received less than £200,000 in pledges. bit.ly/2jNQyOv

Sky News

Jeremy Hunt to get 15 million stg payout from Hotcourses sale amid NHS crisis

Jeremy Hunt, the Health Secretary, is to land more than 15 million pounds from an education business he helped set up, even as he fights an increasingly intense political battle over the NHS's latest winter crisis. bit.ly/2iuPH44

Chinese investor buys stake in British aviation pioneer Gilo

A British aerospace company dubbed 'the Disneyland of engineering' is selling a big stake to Chinese investors in a further sign of the demand for UK technology from overseas rivals. Gilo Industries Group, a Dorset-based manufacturer of rotary engines for unmanned aeronautical vehicles and jet-backpacks, has struck a deal with Kuang-Chi, a conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen, southern China. bit.ly/2jxwNLL

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)