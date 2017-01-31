PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 31

Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Deutsche Bahn AG Chief Executive Officer Rudiger
Grube quit with immediate effect after failing to be offered a
three-year extension of his contract, which paid 900,000 euros
($963,000) per year. With bonuses his pay came to 1.4 million
euros ($1.50 million) in 2015. bit.ly/2jOXFqA
- Vodafone Group Plc said that it was "in
discussions" about an all-share merger with Idea Cellular Ltd
. Folding the two companies together would create a
market-leading network with more than 370 million users in
India. bit.ly/2jPhfCR
The Guardian
- Weetabix has warned that it may become the latest consumer
brand to raise prices this year as a result of the pound's slump
since the Brexit vote. The breakfast cereal manufacturer said if
prices were to go up, the increases would probably be in the
"low single digits". bit.ly/2jPh3DH
- A group of six financiers including a former senior HBOS
banker face jail after being convicted on Monday for their roles
in a scam involving 245 million pounds ($306.10 million) worth
of fraudulent loans. bit.ly/2jPr6IP
The Telegraph
- HgCapital Trust Plc has sold Leeds-based vehicle
hire business Zenith to private equity peer Bridgepoint for 750
million pounds ($938 million). Zenith, which leases cars and
provides services such as breakdown cover to various blue-chip
companies, is the largest independent vehicle leasing business
in the United Kingdom. bit.ly/2jPayRr
- Britons remained upbeat about their career prospects amid
an increase in real incomes and a still buoyant jobs market, as
consumers shrugged off the Brexit vote. Five of Deloitte's six
measures of consumer optimism rose in its latest quarterly
survey, even as its overall confidence barometer edged down in
the final quarter of 2016 compared with the previous three
months. bit.ly/2jPkni5
Sky News
- Campaigners have failed in a legal bid to block the
prospect of a third runway at Heathrow Airport. An alliance of
councils and Greenpeace UK was seeking clearance for a judicial
review of the Government's support for the expansion. bit.ly/2jPc4mF
- British Columbia Investment Management Corporation will
announce on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy a majority stake
in Hayfin Capital Management in a deal worth about 215 million
pounds. bit.ly/2jPg4Do
The Independent
- Standard Chartered Plc hired former boss of the
Financial Conduct Authority, Tracey McDermott, to oversee
regulation. McDermott has become the latest in a long line of
senior public officials who have secured lucrative employment in
the private sector. ind.pn/2jPk8n7
($1 = 0.9346 euros)
($1 = 0.8004 pounds)
