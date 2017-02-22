PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 22

Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc has announced a
$400 million special dividend, putting to rest fears that the
completion of its $8 billion asset sell-off would spell the end
of cash returns to investors. bit.ly/2ll0DpC
A multi-millionaire shipping heir and a former Bank of
England heavyweight are among a minority of investment trust
leaders who have failed to invest a penny in the companies they
chair. bit.ly/2ll3oHI
The Guardian
The City regulator is investigating HSBC Holdings Plc
over potential breaches of money laundering rules after
concerns raised last year by the anti-crime monitor installed in
Britain's biggest bank. bit.ly/2lkVD4G
The nuclear plant operator EDF, which will spend 18
billion pounds ($22.48 billion) building UK's first new nuclear
power station in a generation, shut unit 1 at its Flamanville
plant after a fire broke out in the turbine hall. bit.ly/2ll5ibv
The Telegraph
Peugeot SA could be offered incentives including
cut-price rates and training for staff to maintain the Vauxhall
plants in Britain if it buys General Motors Co's
loss-making European arm. bit.ly/2ll4eV2
Britain's businesses should start planning their post-Brexit
trading operations now, instead of waiting for the government to
negotiate with Brussels and to strike trade deals, according to
the Institute of Directors. bit.ly/2ll5zLk
Sky News
The Communities Secretary has come under fire for apparently
misleading his own MPs over business rate increases as the row
over the issue intensifies. bit.ly/2ll7ijZ
The entrepreneur who turned Air Miles and Nectar into two of
the world's most successful customer loyalty programmes is
making a multimillion pound investment in a retail technology
venture whose clients include Marks & Spencer and Arcadia. bit.ly/2llpoCj
The Independent
Maintenance workers on London Underground have voted to
strike "following numerous unresolved breaches of agreed
machineries and agreements by management". The RMT union said
the strike was supported by 67 per cent of its members. ind.pn/2ll5HdO
Mark Carney has defended the Bank of England's role in the
wake of the Brexit vote, suggesting the Bank helped to avert a
potential financial crisis. ind.pn/2ll7jEB
($1 = 0.8006 pounds)
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)