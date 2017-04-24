PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 24

April 24 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Jaguar Land Rover has struck a deal to slash thousands of
workers' pensions by severing the link to final salaries and
switching to career average pay. bit.ly/2paUMpo
Jupiter Asset Management had quietly canvassed investors in
recent weeks about a 50 percent rise for its boss Maarten
Slendebroek. However, it pulled the pay deal after objections
from a number of institutions. Two of its top 10 investors told
The Sunday Times that the 50 percent hike was unacceptable in
light of the government's focus on reining in rewards. bit.ly/2oAh28X
The Guardian
Rachel Reeves, a Labour MP who sits on the Treasury select
committee, will outline plans on Tuesday for regulators at the
Financial Conduct Authority to cap the maximum amount that banks
can charge customers for unauthorised overdrafts, similar to the
limit imposed on charges on payday loans of 24 pound a month. bit.ly/2oAi9FJ
The Telegraph
The upmarket burger chain Five Guys is in talks with its
U.S. parent to expand in Europe beyond the five countries it
currently operates in. Five Guys' UK chief executive, John
Eckbert, said the company had growth plans for the UK, France,
Germany, Spain and Portugal, where it already has sites, but saw
scope for the chain to thrive in other European nations. bit.ly/2pUuKr3
One of the co-founders of Moneysupermarket.com is returning
to the business world after a 10-year absence to launch a
financial advice service he claims has the same disruptive
potential. Duncan Cameron's jointly-owned eVestor service aims
to cut the cost of full-service financial advice by 80pc. He
says it will deliver sophisticated advice to investors "whether
they have 1 pound or 1 million pounds". bit.ly/2oAezeL
Sky News
Former Barclays and Santander executive Stephen Jones will
be named as the inaugural chief executive of UK Finance on
Monday, a new trade association that is poised to become one of
Britain's most powerful lobbying groups. bit.ly/2p7dVXj
The upmarket cycling-wear brand Rapha has moved its sale
preparations up a gear by hiring advisers to carry out a review
of the company's options. Rapha's board has appointed William
Blair, an investment bank, to undertake an exercise that is
likely to lead to a sale. bit.ly/2oWfhWo
Three Mobile has apologised after customers were not able to
send texts or make phone calls. The company said it experienced
a "temporary works issue" which affected its service during
Saturday afternoon and evening. It said that although calls have
been restored they are working to restore a full service. bit.ly/2p6SaHe
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)