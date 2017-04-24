PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 24

April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Jaguar Land Rover has struck a deal to slash thousands of workers' pensions by severing the link to final salaries and switching to career average pay. bit.ly/2paUMpo

Jupiter Asset Management had quietly canvassed investors in recent weeks about a 50 percent rise for its boss Maarten Slendebroek. However, it pulled the pay deal after objections from a number of institutions. Two of its top 10 investors told The Sunday Times that the 50 percent hike was unacceptable in light of the government's focus on reining in rewards. bit.ly/2oAh28X

The Guardian

Rachel Reeves, a Labour MP who sits on the Treasury select committee, will outline plans on Tuesday for regulators at the Financial Conduct Authority to cap the maximum amount that banks can charge customers for unauthorised overdrafts, similar to the limit imposed on charges on payday loans of 24 pound a month. bit.ly/2oAi9FJ

The Telegraph

The upmarket burger chain Five Guys is in talks with its U.S. parent to expand in Europe beyond the five countries it currently operates in. Five Guys' UK chief executive, John Eckbert, said the company had growth plans for the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Portugal, where it already has sites, but saw scope for the chain to thrive in other European nations. bit.ly/2pUuKr3

One of the co-founders of Moneysupermarket.com is returning to the business world after a 10-year absence to launch a financial advice service he claims has the same disruptive potential. Duncan Cameron's jointly-owned eVestor service aims to cut the cost of full-service financial advice by 80pc. He says it will deliver sophisticated advice to investors "whether they have 1 pound or 1 million pounds". bit.ly/2oAezeL

Sky News

Former Barclays and Santander executive Stephen Jones will be named as the inaugural chief executive of UK Finance on Monday, a new trade association that is poised to become one of Britain's most powerful lobbying groups. bit.ly/2p7dVXj

The upmarket cycling-wear brand Rapha has moved its sale preparations up a gear by hiring advisers to carry out a review of the company's options. Rapha's board has appointed William Blair, an investment bank, to undertake an exercise that is likely to lead to a sale. bit.ly/2oWfhWo

Three Mobile has apologised after customers were not able to send texts or make phone calls. The company said it experienced a "temporary works issue" which affected its service during Saturday afternoon and evening. It said that although calls have been restored they are working to restore a full service. bit.ly/2p6SaHe

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)