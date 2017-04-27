PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 27

April 27 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
At least seven international banks based in London have
taken the decision to open offices in Frankfurt to beat trading
restrictions in the wake of Brexit and a further 20 banks were
in advanced talks on relocating some staff. bit.ly/2oNGckH
Ministers will not strip Go-Ahead Group Plc of the
lossmaking and deeply troubled Thameslink-Southern rail
franchise as they fear it would cause even more chaos for
millions of commuters. bit.ly/2oNGlof
The Guardian
Deutsche Bank AG has warned that up to 4,000 UK
jobs could be moved to Frankfurt and other locations in the
European Union as a result of Brexit. bit.ly/2oNhjFW
Lloyds Banking Group Plc has appointed a retired
high court judge to investigate its handling of fraud at its
HBOS branch in Reading. The bank also announced that it will
start making compensation payments next month to customers who
lost out as a result of the incident. bit.ly/2oNJoNc
The Telegraph
The Queen's bank Coutts, high street giant Lloyds Banking
Group and Secure Trust Bank Plc were the target of
customers' ire after the firms racked up a record 3 million
complaints in the second-half of last year, the latest data from
the City regulator shows. bit.ly/2oNT0HA
A bid by the BBC to guarantee prominence for its programming
in the on-demand era has been scuppered by the General Election.
bit.ly/2oNBuU9
Sky News
UK insurance broker Swinton has announced it plans to axe
900 jobs by the end of this year as more people choose to renew
their policies online. bit.ly/2oNBvYe
The asset management giant which operates in the UK under
the Invesco Perpetual brand is plotting a $500 million takeover
of Source, a London-based funds provider. bit.ly/2oNMcda
The Independent
European leaders should stop focusing on securing a hefty
"divorce settlement" from the UK and start hammering out a
post-Brexit a trade deal, Britain's leading business group will
say on Thursday. ind.pn/2oNTY6G
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)