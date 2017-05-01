PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 1

May 1 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Former Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Ralph Robins is
understood to have drafted in lawyers as prosecutors consider
bringing charges against individuals linked to the FTSE 100
The Guardian
Coffee company Nespresso – part of Swiss multinational
Nestle – is to trial a scheme for consumers to recycle
their used aluminium capsules for the first time in the UK, in
the face of a growing environmental backlash against
increasingly popular single-serve pods, many of which end up in
Supermarket "best before" labels could be phased out while
shops should be forced to sell oddly shaped vegetables under
proposals from MPs who have warned the government it needs to do
The Telegraph
Unilever's 6 billion pounds sale of its
margarine business has run into opposition from the consumer
goods giant's influential European works council, which has
Rolls-Royce's plan to boost bosses' bonuses to
attract and keep hold of the top staff it says it needs to
oversee its turnaround could be the latest focus of shareholder
There are fresh fears for the British high street as
concerns mount that prospective new owners of the Coast, Oasis
and Warehouse chains will shut a raft of stores in an attempt to
Sky News
Two Scottish fund management giants plotting a near-£11bn
merger are to hand tens of millions of pounds in retention
bonuses to star executives to prevent them quitting during the
deal. Aberdeen Asset Management Plc and Standard Life
Plc have agreed to pay roughly 35 million pounds to a
The Government is to take another step towards recouping the
vast sums of money injected into the banking system in 2008 by
selling 3 billion pounds of Bradford & Bingley (B&B) mortgage
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)