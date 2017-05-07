PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8

May 8 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
The combined profits of British Gas, EDF Energy, Eon, Npower
and Scottish Power, five of the Big Six suppliers, rose by 7.8
percent to almost 1.1 billion pounds in 2016, analysis of
company accounts by Lazarus Research shows. bit.ly/2poJbAh
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is planning to hand the
reins to its finance director if the bank's chief executive
quits for another job. George Culmer, who has been at Lloyds
since 2012, could replace António Horta-Osório as chief
executive temporarily while the lender searches for a permanent
leader, some shareholders and advisers believe. bit.ly/2poVDjB
The Guardian
Chief Executive of Siemens UK, Juergen Maier, believes new
technologies including robotics, artificial intelligence and
additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, can deliver greater
productivity and create more highly paid jobs. bit.ly/2poSOyQ
John McDonnell hinted that a Labour government would
introduce tax rises on those paying the top rate of tax – at
150,000 pounds and above – and that Labour's biggest tax
increases would be reserved for the richest. bit.ly/2poZtJu
The Telegraph
French and European markets are set for a strong week as the
French election results saw Emmanuel Macron succeed in his bid
for the presidency. This pushed the euro up against the dollar
as investors welcome the pro-EU economic reformer into the
Elysee Palace. bit.ly/2pp0am6
The boss of BT Group Plc's multibillion-pound
television and sport business has resigned, in the latest in a
wave of senior media departures. bit.ly/2poK8Zz
Sky News
Both Gavin Patterson and Tony Chanmugam, who stepped down as
the telecoms giant's finance chief last year, will each forfeit
hundreds of thousands of pounds due to have been paid in
deferred share awards in 2018 and 2019, Sky News has learnt. bit.ly/2poBLNl
Sky News has learnt that Natalie Ceeney, whose previous
roles include running the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), is
to become the new chairman of Innovate Finance. bit.ly/2poXDZ2
The Independent
The supermarket chain Co-op has announced it will reduce its
landfill waste by introducing a new recyclable packaging for its
pizzas. ind.pn/2pp7NZG
