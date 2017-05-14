PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15

May 15 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is preparing investors for an
expansion of its consumer healthcare business through an 8
billion pound deal with Swiss rival Novartis AG. bit.ly/2pMDRWR
Sir James Dyson is close to sealing a 130 million pound
property deal after outbidding several rivals for a prime
portfolio of commercial buildings in London. bit.ly/2pMVIg9
The Guardian
The government is expected to sell off its remaining shares
in Lloyds Banking Group in the coming week, marking a
watershed moment for the sector after the financial crisis. bit.ly/2pMaggj
Investigators in the UK, the United States, Nigeria and
Norway are scrutinising Cas-Global after it was alleged that the
firm paid a bribe to a Norwegian official as part of the sale of
seven decommissioned naval vessels. bit.ly/2pMwu1s
The Telegraph
The British microchip giant ARM Holdings has reported record
sales in the first set of annual figures since its controversial
24 billion pound sale to Japan's SoftBank Group Corp
last year. bit.ly/2pM3xmA
Britain's bosses will call on the next Government to add two
new runways to South East airports, reigniting a politically
sensitive debate over how much capacity the UK has. bit.ly/2pMbLuT
Sky News
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has held last-ditch
legal talks with former investors ahead of a trial expected to
see Fred Goodwin giving his first account of the lender's
collapse into a decade of state ownership. bit.ly/2pLZhmQ
A privately owned recruitment group is in advanced talks to
stitch together a rescue deal for the controversial staffing
agency which supplies workers to Sports Direct International
Plc's warehouse in Derbyshire. bit.ly/2pM8ICV
The Independent
Tesco Plc boss Dave Lewis took a 10 percent pay cut
last year after receiving a lower annual bonus, but the chief
executive still received 4.1 million pounds. ind.pn/2pM0AlY
