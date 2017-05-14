PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15

May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is preparing investors for an expansion of its consumer healthcare business through an 8 billion pound deal with Swiss rival Novartis AG. bit.ly/2pMDRWR

Sir James Dyson is close to sealing a 130 million pound property deal after outbidding several rivals for a prime portfolio of commercial buildings in London. bit.ly/2pMVIg9

The Guardian

The government is expected to sell off its remaining shares in Lloyds Banking Group in the coming week, marking a watershed moment for the sector after the financial crisis. bit.ly/2pMaggj

Investigators in the UK, the United States, Nigeria and Norway are scrutinising Cas-Global after it was alleged that the firm paid a bribe to a Norwegian official as part of the sale of seven decommissioned naval vessels. bit.ly/2pMwu1s

The Telegraph

The British microchip giant ARM Holdings has reported record sales in the first set of annual figures since its controversial 24 billion pound sale to Japan's SoftBank Group Corp last year. bit.ly/2pM3xmA

Britain's bosses will call on the next Government to add two new runways to South East airports, reigniting a politically sensitive debate over how much capacity the UK has. bit.ly/2pMbLuT

Sky News

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has held last-ditch legal talks with former investors ahead of a trial expected to see Fred Goodwin giving his first account of the lender's collapse into a decade of state ownership. bit.ly/2pLZhmQ

A privately owned recruitment group is in advanced talks to stitch together a rescue deal for the controversial staffing agency which supplies workers to Sports Direct International Plc's warehouse in Derbyshire. bit.ly/2pM8ICV

The Independent

Tesco Plc boss Dave Lewis took a 10 percent pay cut last year after receiving a lower annual bonus, but the chief executive still received 4.1 million pounds. ind.pn/2pM0AlY

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)