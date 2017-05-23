PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 24

May 24 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Touchstone Innovations was approached by IP Group
about a potential combination and held talks after
encouragement from top shareholders and because the proposal had
"certain merits".
Royal Bank of Scotland has been accused of incurring
"extraordinary" and "unparalleled" costs in its legal fight
against shareholders over its 12 billion pound ($15.55 billion)
rights issue. bit.ly/2rO77i8
The Guardian
Amazon is to add more than 40 TV channels to its UK
streaming service, including ITV and live sport for the first
time, upping the stakes against rival Netflix and pay-TV
operators such as Sky. bit.ly/2rNVYhq
John Lewis and Debenhams are among the high
street names backing a new credit union for the retail sector,
officially launching today, which aims to help shop workers
"avoid the clutches" of payday lenders. bit.ly/2rNW7Bu
The Telegraph
Glencore Plc has made an "informal" takeover
approach for Bunge, a U.S. grain trader with a market
value of around 11.6 billion pounds ($15.03 billion), including
debt. bit.ly/2rO5m4z
Barclays Plc is being sued for 1.6 billion pounds
in damages by a U.S. credit card services firm which filed a
High Court claim against the British bank for mis-selling a
payment protection product at subprime credit card business
Monument. bit.ly/2rO84Hl
Sky News
Lord Grabiner QC, who has led the board of Taveta
Investments since 2002, is expected to step down from the helm
of Sir Philip Green's high street group. bit.ly/2rNXK25
Major companies including the Co-op Group,
Walgreens Boots Alliance and Barclays Plc have
signed up to a pledge to hire 12% more older workers by 2022. bit.ly/2rNNVkB
The Independent
Top oil executives have donated more than 390,000 pounds to
the Conservative Party since Theresa May became Prime Minister.
ind.pn/2rOmF5J
