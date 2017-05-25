PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 26

May 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Manchester bomber is believed to have planned the attack for at least a year and bought nails and screws for the atrocity in two trips to DIY stores in the city. bit.ly/2rmDgAz

The Guardian

A group of "diehard" shareholders determined to see former Royal Bank of Scotland Chief Executive Fred Goodwin in court are refusing to accept a settlement in their 700 million pounds ($904.89 million)legal claim against the bank. bit.ly/2rmoytc

The TUC has urged the next government to take action to boost pay as it warned that borrowing to top up wages was poised to breach the record levels hit just before the financial crisis of a decade ago. bit.ly/2rmKNiT

The Telegraph

The chairman of Lloyds Banking Group has dismissed a warning made by his counterpart at HSBC that the City could collapse like a Jenga tower following Brexit and predicted that financial services firms would cope if the UK left the EU without a deal. bit.ly/2rmBH5l

A key associate of mining magnate Beny Steinmetz has declined to testify at an arbitration hearing in Paris at the last minute, on the advice of his lawyers. bit.ly/2rmzWVS

Sky News

Fever-Tree boss Charles Rolls sold 3.9 percent stake in the company for 73 million pounds. bit.ly/2rmFBLM

Jeremy Corbyn is making a controversial return to election campaigning after the Manchester bomb attack with a speech blaming UK foreign policy for terrorism at home. bit.ly/2rmU76f

The Independent

Theresa May is urging the world's leading industrial nations to come together to pressure tech companies to remove "harmful" extremist content from the web. ind.pn/2rmsNVQ

