FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 7
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 晚上11点39分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 7

3 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

** British Gas is being investigated by the energy regulator over concerns that it may have wrongly told customers they would be charged up to 60 pounds ($77.81) for switching to a different supplier. (bit.ly/2uQ5Fws)

** Bovis Homes Group Plc has set aside a further 3.5 million pounds to cover compensation and remedial work for customers affected by its substandard building as it tries to move on from the scandal that rocked it at the start of the year. (bit.ly/2tmyXVC)

The Guardian

** Rising prices in the wake of the Brexit vote have put the tightest squeeze on household incomes in more than five years, according to official figures on Britons' economic wellbeing. (bit.ly/2stkxA2)

** Some of the world's biggest companies are counting the cost of lost business following last week's "NotPetya" ransomware cyber-attack, with Nurofen maker Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc taking an estimated 100 million pound hit in revenue. (bit.ly/2svlxDI)

The Telegraph

** Deliveroo has called for the government to overhaul workers' rights legislation to allow it to give its delivery riders benefits without the conditions that would be attached to counting them as employees. (bit.ly/2sL8JO1)

** Shares in Associated British Foods Plc have climbed to the top of the FTSE 100 after the Primark owner boosted its outlook for the year with improving profit margins at the discount fashion retailer. (bit.ly/2tOboWN)

Sky News

** The City is directly pressing the EU for continued access after Brexit by arguing that cutting it off would add costs to Europe, according to the former minister who led a delegation to Brussels this week. (bit.ly/2tmH70l)

** Terra Firma Capital Partners, which was founded by Guy Hands, will next week begin talks with prospective investors about raising about 3 billion euros ($3.43 billion) for a new buyout fund. (bit.ly/2tmGTX3)

$1 = 0.7711 pounds $1 = 0.8757 euros Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below