PRESS DIGEST - British Business - Feb 14

Feb 14 The Telegraph

ANGELA MERKEL TO LAUNCH TAX HAVEN FIGHT FROM UK Chancellor Angela Merkel has taken aim at multinational corporations that use tax rules in Europe and the United States to avoid payments and said the G8 plans to fight tax havens.

VODAFONE DOES THE NUMBERS ON A POTENTIAL 5.4 BLN STG BID FOR KABEL DEUTSCHLAND Vodafone is looking at a potential takeover bid for Kabel Deutschland, Germany's largest cable provider, with a market value of 6.2 billion euros. AG BARR AND BRITVIC MERGER THWARTED BY OFFICE OF FAIR TRADING The chairman of Britvic, Gerald Corbett, has lambasted the Office of Fair Trading and accused it of thwarting "national champions" after the company's merger with AG Barr was blocked.

LSE CHANGES RULES TO BOOST TECH COMPANIES IN BRITAIN The London Stock Exchange is to change its rules to help Britain compete with America as a centre for technology flotations, boosting the UK's chances of establishing the next Google or Facebook.

BLOCKBUSTER JOB LOSSES HIT 2,300 AS 164 MORE STORES CLOSE Administrators for DVD rental chain Blockbuster have announced their biggest single round of store closures since being appointed in January, putting a further 1,400 jobs at risk.

The Guardian

UK SET FOR LOW GDP GROWTH FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS, BANK OF ENGLAND WARNS Inflation is forecast to remain above the central bank's 2 percent target until at least the end of 2015 - peaking at 3.2 percent later this year.

ANOTHER DARK DAY FOR THE HIGH STREET AS JOHN LEWIS CUTS JOBS Surprise job cuts at John Lewis, one of the strongest players on the high street, came as 2,500 jobs were threatened at Republic, and 800 jobs went at Blockbuster. RECKITT BENCKISER ENJOYS BUMPER FLU SEASON AS COUGHS FILL COFFERS Ill winds blow big profits British Lemsip-and Nurofen-maker's way in final quarter of 2012.