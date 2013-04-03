PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 3

April 3 The Telegraph
MPs' REPORT 'TO SLAM HBOS MANAGEMENT OVER 30 BLN STG
BAILOUT'
The management of HBOS will be severely criticised by MPs
this week when they publish a report which puts the cost of
bailing the bank out at around 30 billion pounds.
UK MANUFACTURING SHRINKS AGAIN IN MARCH
British manufacturing shrank for a second successive month
in March as companies scaled back production, leaving the
services sector as the best hope of avoiding a fresh recession.
STANDARD LIFE CHIEF EXECUTIVE SEE PAY PACKAGE DOUBLE
David Nish, chief executive of Standard Life, saw his
total pay and benefits hit 5 million last year, almost double
the 2.6 million pounds he received in 2011. The company's top
three executives received bonuses and long-term incentives worth
more than 9.6 million pounds.
STOBART BOARD OVERHAULED FOR SECOND TIME IN THREE MONTHS
The board of logistics and haulage company Stobart Group
has been overhauled for the second time in less than
three months, sparking new concerns about its corporate
governance.
COMPANIES CAN USE TWITTER AND FACEBOOK TO MAKE KEY
ANNOUNCEMENTS, SEC RULES
U.S. regulators have said that companies can use Twitter,
Facebook and other social media websites to make key
announcements as long as they tell investors which sites they
will use.
The Guardian
LIBOR REGULATIONS AGREED AFTER RATE-RIGGING SCANDAL
Sweeping changes to the system of financial regulation,
which took effect on Tuesday, has brought the London inter-bank
lending rate under the net of statutory regulation for the first
time.
The Times
GLENCORE MERGER DEADLINE LESS HARD AND FAST THAN SOFT AND
SLOW
Glencore and Xstrata have extended the
deadline for their merger for a fifth time as they await
approval from Chinese competition authorities.
ANDREW TYRIE DEMANDS LIMIT TO PROPRIETARY TRADING
The Bank of England's new banking watchdog has been asked to
explain how it intends to limit proprietary trading - profiting
from trading stocks and bonds with a bank's money rather than
its customers' funds.
THIRST FOR A DRAM LIFTS EXPORTS OF SCOTCH
Scotch whisky exports shrugged off economic weakness in
several key markets to reach a record 4.27 billion pounds last
year.
The Independent
RBS's FINANCE CHIEF TO HEAD CITIZENS UNIT
Royal Bank of Scotland is understood to have
appointed its finance director, Bruce van Saun, to head its U.S.
arm, Citizens, ahead of its planned float.
VENTURE CAPITAL BACKING SECURES ROCK MAGAZINES
Two former Guardian radio bosses have teamed up to buy the
leading rock music magazines Classic Rock and Metal Hammer in a
10.2 million cash deal backed by Harwood Private Equity.