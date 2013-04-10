PRESS DIGEST - British Business - April 11

April 11 The Telegraph
BIG BANKS 'MORE DANGEROUS THAN EVER', IMF'S CHRISTINE LAGARDE
SAYS
Europe needs to recapitalise, restructure or shut down its banks
as part of a vital clean-up of the industry, International
Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said as she
warned that the threat from world's biggest lenders was "more
dangerous than ever". ()
MARKS & SPENCER'S POSITION AS BRITAIN'S BIGGEST CLOTHING
RETAILER UNDER THREAT AS SALES SLIDE
Marks & Spencer's position as Britain's biggest clothing
retailer is coming under threat with chief executive Marc
Bolland poised to report a sharp drop in sales for the first
three months of the year. ()
The Times
LUXEMBOURG LIFTS VEIL OF SECRECY SURROUNDING ITS BANKS
Luxembourg has bowed to international pressure to drop the veil
of secrecy surrounding its banks. ()
The Guardian
MARGARET THATCHER DEBATE MIXES DISCORD AMID THE TRIBUTES
As parliament pays respects, revelations emerge that Speaker
originally rejected recall of MPs and Foreign Office caused
anger by issuing funeral dress code. (HP'S MEG WHITMAN: 'WE HAD TO BE STRAIGHT' ON AUTONOMY
Hewlett-Packard chief says firm had no choice but to
blow the whistle on Autonomy, but defends the acquisition and
rules out selling the UK technology firm. ()
Sky News
KPMG 'MAY BE INVESTIGATED' OVER HBOS ROLE
The shock waves over the HBOS bank failure continue to spread,
with accounting giant KPMG now being examined for its audit
role. ()