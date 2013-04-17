PRESS DIGEST - British Business - April 18

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 18 The Telegraph
TESCO WILL LEARN 'HUGE LESSONS' FROM US FAILURE, SAYS PHILIP CLARKE The chief executive of Tesco, Philip Clarke, has said the retailer will learn "huge lessons" from the failure of its U.S. business Fresh & Easy. ()
GLOBAL ECONOMY FACES 'CHRONIC' CRISIS IF REFORMS ARE NOT COMPLETED, WARNS IMF A growing trend towards excessive risk-taking and lack of action to repair broken bank balance sheets could trigger a "chronic" new phase in the financial crisis, the International Monetary fund has warned. ()
The Guardian
STUDENTS SAY LSE HAS PLACED THEM AT 'MORE RISK' FROM NORTH KOREA Six students back Panorama documentary and accuse university of exposing them to greater danger by going public. ()
The Times
UNEMPLOYMENT JUMPS TO 7.9 PCT Unemployment has risen for the second consecutive month, while average pay increases are at their weakest on record. ()
The Independent
BURBERRY REPORTS SALES BOOST THANKS TO CHINESE SHOPPERS British luxury brand Burberry allayed fears of a sales slowdown in China after announcing forecast-beating results. ()
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.