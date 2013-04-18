PRESS DIGEST - British Business - April 19

April 19 The Telegraph
BRITAIN IS A 'CRISIS ECONOMY', SAYS MARK CARNEY
Mark Carney, the incoming Bank of England governor, has
described the UK as a "crisis economy" as he sought to play down
hopes that he could ride to the country's rescue. ()
FTT CONTRAVENES G20 AGREEMENTS, WARN GLOBAL MARKETS BODIES
Five global markets associations have written to G20 finance
ministers urging them to intervene in Europe's plans to impose a
financial transactions tax. ()
The Guardian
BARCLAYS' RICH RICCI MAY STILL RECEIVE BONUSES WORTH MILLIONS
Departing head of investment bank gets year's pay but remains
eligible for payouts under deferred incentive schemes. ()
The Times
LABOUR TURMOIL AS UNIONS GRAB SAFE EUROPEAN SEATS
Ed Miliband is facing fierce internal dissent amid claims that
plum seats in the European Parliament are being "stitched up"
for union-backed candidates. ()
Sky News
EX-FSA CHIEF DROPS RBS BRANCH CONSORTIUM ROLE
John Tiner, who was chief executive of the Financial Services
Authority (FSA) between 2003 and 2007, is to play no further
formal role in an offer for the branch network being led by
Corsair Capital, the private equity firm where he works as a
senior adviser. ()
DOORS CLOSE ON 2,000 JOBS AS AVIVA CUTS COSTS
The country's second-biggest insurer confirms plans to save
additional cash as it looks to return to profitability. ()