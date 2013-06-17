PRESS DIGEST - British Business - June 18

June 18 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
VODAFONE FACES BIDDING WAR FOR KABEL DEUTSCHLAND AS LIBERTY
GLOBAL MAKES BID
U.S. cable television empire Liberty Global Plc has
made an offer for Kabel Deutschland, raising the
prospect of a bidding war with Vodafone VOD.L>
AA COULD BE SOLD OFF AND SAGA FLOATED AFTER 4 BLN STG
REFINANCING
British motoring services firm AA has announced a 4 billion
pound refinancing that could see it sold off from its parent
company and travel company Saga floated on the stock market.
Sky News
LLOYDS TO HIT BACK OVER BRANCH SALE CLAIMS
The chairman and chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group
will hit back on Tuesday at claims that they succumbed to
political pressure to sell a major branch network to the
Co-operative.
The Guardian
EUROPE AND US LAUNCH PLANS FOR AMBITIOUS TRANSATLANTIC TRADE
DEAL
David Cameron says successful deal would add up to 100 billion
pounds to the EU economy and 85 billion pounds to US economy.
The Times
FRENCH PLOT PUTS CAMERON'S G8 TRADE TALKS IN JEOPARDY
a row over subsidised French films threatened to sour the launch
of ambitious transatlantic trade talks aimed at boosting the
British economy by 10 billion pounds a year.
SFO READY TO PROSECUTE OVER RATE-RIGGING
The Serious Fraud Office is preparing to push ahead with the
first criminal prosecution for alleged Libor-rigging in Britain
by charging a former UBS and Citigroup trader as
early as this week, according to reports.