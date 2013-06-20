PRESS DIGEST - British Business - June 21

BRIEF-Lorne Park Capital Partners reports private placement of $2 mln in non-convertible debentures
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. announces a private placement of $2,000,000 in non-convertible unsecured debentures
June 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
MARKETS DIVE ON FEARS OVER U.S. MOVE TO END STIMULUS
Bourses tumbled on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday and gold slumped close to a three-year low as markets took fright at the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling it could begin scaling back its stimulus programme this year.
SELLAFIELD CLEAN-UP COULD BE TAKEN INTO STATE HANDS AS 22 BLN STG CONTRACT UP FOR REVIEW
Nuclear waste clean-up operations at Sellafield could be taken back into state hands after a series of failings by private companies managing the site, as their £22bn contract comes up for review.
The Times
UPMARKET FURNITURE CHAIN DWELL COLLAPSES
An upmarket furniture chain has become the latest high street casualty after it ceased trading yesterday, putting 300 jobs at risk.
GREEN SHOOTS OF RECOVERY BEGIN TO BEAR FRUIT
Hopes that Britain is shopping its way to recovery were stirred by record retail sales figures. Supermarket offers and online shopping drove a 3.1 percent increase in sales in May compared with a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.
Sky News
OIL BOSS STOKES CONTROVERSY WITH 9 MLN STG PAY DEAL
The boss of London-listed Gulf Keystone Petroleum, is poised to reignite a row with leading shareholders by taking a $13.6 million pay and bonus package for last year.
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it is selling 9 million shares of Wells Fargo & Co, and will withdraw its application for Federal Reserve permission to boost its ownership stake above 10 percent.
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4