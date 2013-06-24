PRESS DIGEST - British Business - June 25

June 25 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

ITALY COULD NEED EU RESCUE WITHIN SIX MONTHS, WARNS MEDIOBANCA Italy is likely to need an EU rescue within six months as the country slides into deeper economic crisis and a credit crunch spreads to large companies, a top Italian bank has warned privately. ()

VODAFONE POISED TO BEAT LIBERTY GLOBAL TO 6.6 BLN STG KABEL DEUTSCHLAND DEAL Vodafone is poised to win the battle to take over Germany's largest cable company, Kabel Deutschland, after it made an improved offer to overcome a rival approach from Liberty Global Plc ()

The Times

FEDERAL RESERVE CAN'T BE BROKEN BY 'FERAL HOGS', SAYS TOP BANKER

A top American central banker said last night that he had expected the "feral hogs" of the financial markets to test the U.S. Federal Reserve's determination to scale back its asset purchases and that he was comfortable with recent rises in bond yields. ()

NETWORK RAIL CHIEFS MAY GET EXTRA BONUSES WORTH 10 MLN STG

Network Rail bosses are in line for bonuses funded by the taxpayer worth 10 million pounds over the next three years. The bonus scheme, which could double the salaries of the top five executives, will be put to a vote at the company's annual meeting next month. ()

The Guardian

SABMILLER CHIEF'S PAY FOR YEAR NEARLY 14 MLN STG Graham Mackay, chief executive of brewer SABMiller, receives cash and shares just weeks after being diagnosed with tumour. ()