PRESS DIGEST - British Business - June 26

The Times

SIR MERVYN KING'S PARTING SHOT IS AIMED AT CHANCELLOR

Sir Mervyn King used his final appearance before the select committee to allege that there had been "calls made to No 11 [Downing Street] and, even in some cases, No 10" to put pressure on the Prudential Regulation Authority.

KING WARNS YOUNG OVER HOME LOANS TIME BOMB

Homeowners in their thirties and forties have unsustainably large mortgages and would not survive if interest rates return to normal levels, the outgoing Governor of the Bank of England warned yesterday. ()

The Telegraph

FRENCH ENERGY GIANT TOTAL CONSIDERING BIDDING FOR RIGHTS TO EXPLORE FOR SHALE GAS IN BRITAIN French energy giant Total is considering bidding for rights to explore for shale gas in Britain and is "frustrated" by a lack of information on a licensing round to be held next year.

FOUR RETAILERS COLLAPSE, PUTTING 2000 JOBS AT RISK

Internacionale, ModelZone and Ark have filed a notice to appoint administrators, while Dwell, the furniture retailer, has confirmed Duff & Phelps as administrators.

The Guardian

MICKY ARISON STEPS DOWN AS CARNIVAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE AFTER 34 YEARS Billionaire son of co-founder will remain troubled cruise ship company's chairman and largest shareholder.

JANE AUSTEN COULD GRACE 10 STG BANK NOTES, MERVYN KING SAYS Pride and Prejudice author is 'quietly waiting in the wings', according to outgoing Bank of England governor.

Sky News

COME AND GET OUR CASH, RBS TELLS UK COMPANIES

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is poised to reignite the bitter political debate about business lending by telling thousands of its corporate customers: "come and get our money".

ITALIAN FOOTBALL CLUBS RAIDED IN TAX PROBE

Police have raided 41 Italian football clubs, including 18 of the 20 Serie A sides, as part of a tax and money-laundering investigation.