PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 29

The Telegraph

BRITAIN TO BECOME FIRST NON-MUSLIM COUNTRY TO LAUNCH SHARIA BOND

Britain is set to become the first non-Muslim country to sell a bond that can be bought by Islamic investors in a bid to encourage massive new investment into the City. ()

LLOYDS PPI BILL TO NEAR 8 BLN STG AFTER SETTING ASIDE EXTRA 500 MLN STG

Lloyds Banking Group will on Tuesday unveil new provisions against Payment Protection Insurance that could take the lender's total compensation bill close to 8 billion pounds ($12.90 billion). ()

ST JUDE'S STORM: INSURERS BRACED FOR IMPACT

Britain's biggest insurers have prepared for thousands of additional claims for damage to property as hurricane-force winds sweep the south of England. ()

The Guardian

HOUSE PRICES RISING IN EVERY REGION IN ENGLAND - LAND REGISTRY

House prices in every region of England rose in September, according to official data published on Monday which reignited the debate about the prospects of a new house price bubble. ()

UK RETAILERS SUFFER SHARP SLOWDOWN IN SALES, SAYS CBI

Retailers suffered a sharp slowdown in sales this month, according to an industry survey that has cast doubt on the pace of the wider British economic recovery. ()

The Times

HACKERS TARGET BRITISH BANKS AND BUSINESSES

One of the world's most sophisticated gangs of financial cyber criminals is focusing nearly all its energy on British banks and their customers, a leading cybercrime consultancy has warned. ()

The Independent

BIG SIX ENERGY PRODUCERS UNDER FIRE OVER EXCESSIVE PROFITS AHEAD OF GRILLING BY MPS

Energy bills are being artificially inflated by a lack of competition in the supply market, according to a damning new report, which argues increased competition could cut 70 pounds off the average annual dual-fuel bill by 2020. ()

TROUBLED G4S TURNS DOWN 1.6 BLN STG OFFER FOR CASH ARM

G4S, the world's largest security company, yesterday rejected a 1.55 billion pound bid for its cash-handling and management division from private-equity group Charterhouse. ()