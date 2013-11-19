PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 19

Nov 19 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
UK GROWING AT FASTEST RATE IN DEVELOPED WORLD, SAYS OECD
The UK economy grew faster than any of the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD's) 34 nations in
the third quarter, think tank says.
CO-OP LAUNCHES INTERNAL PROBE IN WAKE OF 'SERIOUS' DRUG
CLAIMS
The Co-operative Group launches fact-finding
process following "serious and wide-ranging" allegations that
its ex-chairman bought crystal meth and boasted about taking
ketamine and cocaine.
The Guardian
CO-OP GROUP PLANS OVERHAUL AFTER ALLEGATIONS ABOUT CHAIRMAN
Management orders review into 'any inappropriate behaviour'
after allegations Paul Flowers bought cocaine and crystal meth.
The Times
LIV GARFIELD TAPS INTO TOP JOB AT SEVERN TRENT
The boss of BT's Openreach division has been appointed as
the new chief executive of Severn Trent.
Sky News
OLIGARCH'S FUND SWOOPS FOR 500 MLN STG BANKNOTE FIRM
A fund backed by a billionaire Russian oligarch is closing
in on a 500 million pound takeover of one of the companies vying
to produce the next generation of plastic currency for the Bank
of England.