PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 19

The Telegraph

UK GROWING AT FASTEST RATE IN DEVELOPED WORLD, SAYS OECD

The UK economy grew faster than any of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD's) 34 nations in the third quarter, think tank says.

CO-OP LAUNCHES INTERNAL PROBE IN WAKE OF 'SERIOUS' DRUG CLAIMS

The Co-operative Group launches fact-finding process following "serious and wide-ranging" allegations that its ex-chairman bought crystal meth and boasted about taking ketamine and cocaine.

The Guardian

CO-OP GROUP PLANS OVERHAUL AFTER ALLEGATIONS ABOUT CHAIRMAN

Management orders review into 'any inappropriate behaviour' after allegations Paul Flowers bought cocaine and crystal meth.

The Times

LIV GARFIELD TAPS INTO TOP JOB AT SEVERN TRENT

The boss of BT's Openreach division has been appointed as the new chief executive of Severn Trent.

Sky News

OLIGARCH'S FUND SWOOPS FOR 500 MLN STG BANKNOTE FIRM

A fund backed by a billionaire Russian oligarch is closing in on a 500 million pound takeover of one of the companies vying to produce the next generation of plastic currency for the Bank of England.