PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 20

The Telegraph

FLOWERS SCANDAL PUTS 1.5 BLN STG CO-OP BANK RESCUE 'AT RISK'

Former City minister Lord Myners warns Co-op Bank its 1.5 billion pound recapitalisation deal could be under threat in the wake of the scandal surrounding its former chairman, Rev Paul Flowers

CHUKA UMUNNA: TORIES MUST MATCH LABOUR'S BUSINESS RATES CUT

Chuka Umunna, the shadow business secretary, is calling on George Osborne to cut business rates to help save Britain's dying local high streets.

The Guardian

GLOBAL ECONOMY STILL VULNERABLE BUT UK IMPROVING, OECD WARNS

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development upgrades its outlook for the UK but cut its forecasts for the global economy.

EASYJET: ALLOCATED SEATING ATTRACTS OLDER PASSENGERS AND BOOSTS PROFITS

Budget airline shareholders to get windfall after allocated seating boosts half-year profits to 478 million pounds.

The Times

BIG FOUR LOSE OUT TO DISCOUNT SUPERMARKETS

The big four supermarkets all lost market share over the past 12 weeks while discounters Aldi and Lidl continued their unabated growth, monthly industry data showed on Tuesday.

LABOUR UNDER FIRE OVER CHAOS AT CO-OP

The Labour Party was under pressure last night over why it failed to raise the alarm about the Co-operative Bank chairman Paul Flowers when he was forced out of a council for having pornography on his laptop.