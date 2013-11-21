PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 21

Nov 21 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
CITY REGULATOR CONSIDERING ACTION AGAINST FORMER CO-OP BANK
DIRECTORS
The Financial Conduct Authority focused on regulatory
breaches surrounding capital position of the troubled bank.
WE WERE RIGHT TO VALUE ROYAL MAIL AT 3.3 BLN STG, SAY
BANKERS
Goldman Sachs and UBS, who advised ministers on the
privatisation, were accused of misleading the government by
selling the company too cheaply.
The Guardian
DAVID CAMERON LAUNCHES TWO INQUIRIES INTO CO-OP SCANDAL
Tories claim Labour should have known about ex-chairman's past;
Labour suggest Tory ministers urged Lloyds move.
The Times
LENDING SCHEME TO HELP SMES 'NOT WORKING', WARNS CABLE
Vince Cable has warned the Treasury that it must make
changes to its flagship scheme to boost lending unless financing
to credit-starved small and medium-sized enterprises in Britain
shows imminent improvement.
Sky News
RATINGS AGENCY FITCH BIDS FOR DEALS NEWSWIRE
The parent of Fitch, one of the world's biggest credit
ratings agencies, has emerged as a surprise bidder for a
provider of business intelligence being sold by the owner of the
Financial Times.