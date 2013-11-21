PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 21

Nov 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

CITY REGULATOR CONSIDERING ACTION AGAINST FORMER CO-OP BANK DIRECTORS

The Financial Conduct Authority focused on regulatory breaches surrounding capital position of the troubled bank.

WE WERE RIGHT TO VALUE ROYAL MAIL AT 3.3 BLN STG, SAY BANKERS

Goldman Sachs and UBS, who advised ministers on the privatisation, were accused of misleading the government by selling the company too cheaply.

The Guardian

DAVID CAMERON LAUNCHES TWO INQUIRIES INTO CO-OP SCANDAL Tories claim Labour should have known about ex-chairman's past; Labour suggest Tory ministers urged Lloyds move.

The Times

LENDING SCHEME TO HELP SMES 'NOT WORKING', WARNS CABLE

Vince Cable has warned the Treasury that it must make changes to its flagship scheme to boost lending unless financing to credit-starved small and medium-sized enterprises in Britain shows imminent improvement.

Sky News

RATINGS AGENCY FITCH BIDS FOR DEALS NEWSWIRE

The parent of Fitch, one of the world's biggest credit ratings agencies, has emerged as a surprise bidder for a provider of business intelligence being sold by the owner of the Financial Times.