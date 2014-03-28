PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 28

March 28 The following are the top stories on
The Telegraph
ENERGY BOSS WARNS OF BLACKOUTS AS COMPETITION PROBE 'STOPS
INVESTMENT IN POWER PLANTS'
The boss of Britain's biggest energy company has warned
households they face an "increasing risk" of blackouts because
of an investigation into whether the industry is ripping off
consumers. (link.reuters.com/fah97v)
ROLLS-ROYCE AWARDED $1.1 BLN ENGINE DEAL
Rolls-Royce has been awarded a $1.1 billion deal from
All Nippon Airways to provide engines for the troubled Boeing
787 Dreamliner aircraft. (link.reuters.com/gah97v)
GATWICK AGREES SEVEN-YEAR PRICING DEAL WITH EASYJET
Gatwick has agreed a seven-year pricing deal with its
biggest customer, easyJet, after being freed up by the
UK's airports regulator to strike agreements directly with
airlines. (link.reuters.com/hah97v)
PENSIONS CRISIS WARNING IF SCOTLAND VOTES YES
A new directive from the European Commission has confirmed
that the private pensions of hard-working Scots will become
"much more expensive" unless Scotland remains part of the UK,
according to experts. (link.reuters.com/vaj97v)
The Guardian
SCOTTISH BANKS WARNED ON INDEPENDENCE
Scotland's financial services and banking industry would
face a long and costly period of disruption if there were a
'yes' vote for independence, the sector's Scottish trade body
has warned. (link.reuters.com/xyh97v)
LONDON CITY AIRPORT RUNWAY CLOSED AFTER PLANE ENGINE 'BLEW
UP'
An engine blew up on an airliner seconds before it was due
to leave London City airport, a passenger has said. Four people
needed treatment for minor injuries after Geneva-bound LX437
with 74 passengers and four crew on board suffered an engine
problem, airport authorities added. (link.reuters.com/dyh97v)
EC APPROVES TAX BREAKS FOR VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
The video game industry has won a seven-year battle to claim
government tax breaks. The European Commission has agreed to
extend the credits, which are already available to film and
theatre productions, allowing games makers to claim back 25
percent of their qualifying production costs. (link.reuters.com/cej97v)
The Times
BANK RAISES ALARM OVER NEW HOUSE PRICE BUBBLE
The number of borrowers being offered dangerously large
mortgages is at an all-time high, the Bank of England has
warned. (link.reuters.com/waj97v)
AMERICANS CONSIDER SELLING THAMES SITE
One of London's best development sites, a stretch of the
Thames between Tate Modern and Blackfriars Bridge, could be put
up for sale by U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group.(link.reuters.com/kaj97v)
MORRISONS BOSS GIVES UP BONUS AS PROFITS CRASH
Morrisons's chief executive has waived his bonus
for a second year running and become the latest blue-chip boss
to renounce a pay reward after the supermarket chain suffered
torrid trading. (link.reuters.com/xaj97v)
The Independent
ED MILIBAND PLEDGES TO SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES WITH RAFT OF
NEW MEASURES
Ed Miliband is to answer critics who claim that Labour is
"anti-business" by promising that his party would give new
rights to small companies and the self-employed if it wins
power. (link.reuters.com/bej97v)
INSURERS WARN OVER GOVERNMENT CAP ON PENSION PLAN CHARGES
The planned cap on charges on workplace pensions will drive
small schemes out of business and give workers less financial
freedom, insurers warned on Thursday. (link.reuters.com/zaj97v)
