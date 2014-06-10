PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 10

June 10 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
DIAGEO SWINGS JOBS AXE IN COST-CUTTING DRIVE
Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker scotch whisky,
has cut around 200 head office and regional jobs as its new
chief executive, Ivan Menezes, cracks down on costs. (link.reuters.com/cuc99v)
TIME WARNER CLOSES IN ON VICE DEAL
Time Warner is close to buying a large stake in Vice
Media that would value the alternative media company at between
$2 billion and $3 billion. (link.reuters.com/rad99v)
The Guardian
THREATS TO SUE OVER TALL STOREYS OF 100 MLN STG LONDON TOWER
Credit Suisse may face legal action over Irish
investor Tom Ryan's failed development bid for a 1980s office
block in Canary Wharf. (link.reuters.com/duc99v)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PUSHES TSB FLOAT WITH LOW SHARE PRICE
Lloyds Banking Group has underlined its
determination to entice investors to back the stock market
flotation of TSB by pricing shares in the new bank below its own
valuation of the 631 branch network. (link.reuters.com/sad99v)
The Times
INVESTOR FURY OVER MIKE ASHLEY BONUS FUND
The board of Sports Direct has reignited a row with
its minority investors over executive rewards by creating a 200
million pound ($335.82 million) bonus fund that conceals a
likely payout for Mike Ashley, its billionaire founder. (link.reuters.com/tad99v)
TESCO BLOWS OUT THE BANKING INDUSTRY'S 'SMOKE AND MIRRORS'
Tesco has thrown down the gauntlet to the high street banks
by launching its first current account, paying interest of 3 per
cent and promising to eschew the industry's "smoke and mirrors"
charging tactics. (link.reuters.com/guc99v)
FLOTATION STILL ON THE MENU FOR SSP DESPITE TURMOIL
The boss of SSP played down recent "blips" in the stock
market yesterday as the airport catering specialist served up
appetising profits in advance of a possible 2 billion pound
flotation. (link.reuters.com/fuc99v)
The Independent
GODADDY FILES FOR IPO
Website domain company GoDaddy said late on Monday it has
filed papers with regulators for an initial public offering of
shares. (link.reuters.com/vad99v)
CAFFE RITAZZA OWNER EYES EMPTY TUBE TICKET OFFICES
The company behind coffee shops, food stores and restaurants
at airports and train stations is hoping to cash in on Transport
for London's plans to install retailers in soon- to-be empty
ticket offices at Underground stations. (link.reuters.com/wad99v)
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)