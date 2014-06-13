PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 13

June 13 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
CAIXABANK MAY BID FOR BARCLAYS' SPANISH BUSINESS
The chief executive of Spain's Caixabank has said
he is in talks with Barclays over a potential takeover
of the British bank's Spanish operations. (link.reuters.com/haw99v)
RENAMED BUMI DROPS ITS CHIEF EXECUTIVE
Beleaguered Indonesian coal miner Asia Resource Minerals
has dropped its chief executive after he lost the
support of major shareholders. (link.reuters.com/faw99v)
PLATINUM GIANTS IN STRIKE BREAKTHROUGH
Shares in South African platinum miners bounced back
yesterday as a breakthrough in the 20-week strike was made when
unions representing miners agreed to take fresh wage offers to
its members. (link.reuters.com/caw99v)
The Guardian
ENERGY GROUP SSE BOSS'S PAY AND PENSIONS PACKAGE UP TO 2.7
MILLION POUNDS
Alistair Phillips-Davies, chief executive of energy group
SSE, saw his pay and pension package increase by two-thirds to
2.7 million pounds ($4.53 million) last year, according to the
company's annual report. (link.reuters.com/jaw99v)
BOOHOO SAYS ASOS PROFIT WARNING SHOULD NOT AFFECT IT AS IT
POSTS BUMPER RESULTS
Online fashion retailer Boohoo has shrugged off
comparisons with Asos by posting with a bumper set of
maiden results that showed profits had more than tripled. (link.reuters.com/maw99v)
The Times
CARNEY HINTS AT INCREASE IN INTEREST RATES THIS YEAR
Interest rates could rise before the end of the year, Bank
of England Governor Mark Carney has signalled, in his strongest
hint yet that policymakers may have to respond to the recovery
far earlier than expected. (link.reuters.com/naw99v)
RAIL CHIEFS BLAME LATE-RUNNING TRAINS ON TOO MANY PASSENGERS
Network Rail blamed a surge in passenger numbers for an
increase in delays the operator of the nation's railway
infrastructure promised to do more to make the trains run on
time. (link.reuters.com/paw99v)
MULBERRY STRUGGLES WITH SHIFT DOWN MARKET AS SALES DIP
The cost of a disastrous attempt to tailor ultra-expensive
handbags for millionaires was laid bare by Mulberry as
the luxury goods company revealed a plunge in profits in the
wake of the abrupt exit of its chief executive. (link.reuters.com/qaw99v)
The Independent
BANK OF ENGLAND WINS POWER TO CAP MORTGAGES
The Bank of England is to be given new powers to cap the
size of people's mortgages to prevent a housing bubble, Finance
Minister George Osborne has announced. (link.reuters.com/saw99v)
($1 = 0.5956 British pounds)
(Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)