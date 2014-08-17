PRESS DIGEST - Sunday British business - Aug 17

LONDON Aug 17 British newspapers reported the
THE SUNDAY TIMES
CARILLION WEIGHS FINAL BALFOUR SWEETENER
Carillion directors are weighing a last-ditch
sweetener to rescue a 3 billion pound ($5 billion) construction
merger with rival Balfour Beatty.
LASTMINUTE.COM FOR SALE
Lastminute.com, one of the best known British businesses
from the original dot-com boom, is to be put up for sale by U.S.
technology and travel specialist Sabre. Sabre's
Travelocity bought Lastminute.com or 577 million pounds in 2005
but the business is likely to fetch much less now.
MONARCH AIRLINES TO CUT 1,000 JOBS
Monarch Airlines is to cut more than 1,000 jobs -
about a third of its staff - as part of a major overhaul to
reduce losses and woo new investors. The carrier's fleet of
aircraft will be shrunk to 30 from 42.
NEW TESCO CHIEF URGED TO CUT DIVIDEND
Tesco's new chief executive Dave Lewis may need to
make a drasti cut to the supermarket chain's 1.2 billion pound
dividend, according to David Herro of Harris Associates, which
owns 3 percent of Tesco.
MICK DAVIS IN TALKS TO BUY GOLDMAN COAL MINER
Mining tycoon Mick Davis is in talks to buy a $3 billion
Colombian coal miner owned by Goldman Sachs. The deal for
Colombian Natural Resources would be the first for X2, the
company Davis set up after he sold Xstrata to Glencore.
PRESSURE MOUNTS ON OPHIR CHAIRMAN
Oil and gas explorer Ophir is considering replacing
long-serving Chairman Nicholas Smith amid investor pressure over
its falling share price.
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
POULTRY GROUP MOY PARK PLANS LONDON LISTING
European poultry producer Moy Park, is owned by Brazil's
Marfrig, is working on plans for a 1 billion pound
London stock market flotation. The food business is the biggest
company in Northern Ireland.
RAC STAFF IN LINE FOR WINDFALL FROM IPO
Scores of senior managers in breakdown recovery service RAC
are in line to share a 300 million pound windfall if the group
pushes ahead with its expected stock market listing next month.
PRIORY IN TALKS TO BUY CYGNET HEALTHCARE
Private hospital group The Priory is in talks to buy Cygnet
Healthcare for about 200 million pounds.
BUSINESS RATES CHAOS COSTS 4 BLN POUNDS
The British government is expected to pay back 4.2 billion
pounds to businesses that appeal against their tax bill,
reflecting the chaotic state of he country's business rates
system.
($1 = 0.5990 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Goodman)