PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 20

April 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* The proposed 18 billion pounds nuclear power station at Hinkley Point in Somerset could be abandoned without risking power cuts, contrary to the government's previous claims, the energy secretary has admitted. There would be no significant cost to consumers and no taxpayer liability if the project were cancelled, politician Amber Rudd said in a letter to MPs. (bit.ly/1rhklTI)

* Turkey will tear up its migrant deal with the European Union if Brussels fails to deliver visa-free travel for 75 million Turks to Europe by June, according to its prime minister. (bit.ly/1U655UD)

The Guardian

* The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into the widespread international tax avoidance schemes exposed by the Panama Papers leak, published by the Guardian and other journalistic partners. (bit.ly/1ThRreM)

* Yahoo Inc announced falling revenues and a quarterly loss of $99.2 million on Tuesday as the ailing Internet business looks for a buyer. The company reported revenue of $1.09 billion, down 11 percent from the same time last year. The fall shows continuing deterioration in Yahoo's business but was better than analysts had expected. (bit.ly/1rhjwdw)

The Telegraph

* The boss of Associated British Foods PLC, the UK's biggest sugar supplier, has come out swinging against the government's proposed "sugar tax" and the suggestion it will help the obesity crisis. (bit.ly/1WCJ6FC)

* The City of London could lose its position as the world's leading financial centre in the event of Brexit, Mark Carney, the Bank of England Governor, has warned. (bit.ly/1MGPb1r)

Sky News

* Managers at Tata Steel's Port Talbot steelworks have been briefed about a possible management buyout plan, according to Sky sources. Details of the potential lifeline are expected to be announced as early as Wednesday. (bit.ly/1S9iXMH)

* Oil industry engineering company Aker is to cut around 280 jobs in Aberdeen and London as low energy prices squeeze the industry. The cuts represent 11 percent of the Norwegian group's UK workforce. (bit.ly/1WE57E7)

The Independent

* Renewed Western military intervention in Libya has inched closer after the UK government said it would be ready to consider any request from the new government in Tripoli for naval or air support to help dislodge ISIS from its stronghold in the country. (ind.pn/23ISmgN)

* The UK has approved 122 military licences to the value of 2.8 billion pounds to Saudi Arabia since the regime started its widely condemned bombing campaign in Yemen last March, it has been revealed. Saudi Arabia is the biggest recipient of UK arms by a significant margin, and since 2010 has received military equipment worth 6.7 billion pounds, according to official government figures collated by Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT). (ind.pn/1S9nXRl) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)