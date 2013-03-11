PRESS DIGEST - British Business - March 11

March 11
The Telegraph
CABLE WILL BACK TAX REVOLUTION
The government is to back controversial plans to force
businesses to reveal the taxes they pay in every country they
operate in.
BRANSON'S AIRLINE HEADS FOR RECORD LOSSES
Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic is heading for record
losses of as much as 135 million pounds, triggering fears of job
cuts among the carrier's 9,000 staff.
UK MORE VULNERABLE FROM DISRUPTION TO OIL SUPPLIES
Petrol station closures and cutbacks in storage capacity have
made Britain more vulnerable to oil supply disruptions.
WH SMITH BRINGS BACK DVDS AFTER HMV FAILURE
The stationery retailer WH Smith Plc is returning to
the CDs and DVDs market following the collapse of HMV Group Plc
.
The Guardian
TESCO REACTS TO PROFITS FALL WITH PRICE PROMOTION
A new scheme from the retailer will compare prices at tills with
those of Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.
OBR CHIEF WRITES TO CAMERON DISPUTING HIS AUSTERITY PROGRAMME
CLAIMS
Robert Chote says the government's spending cuts and tax rises
have knocked 1.4 percent off GDP over the past two years.
The Times
SORRELL NEEDS BIGGER PAY CUT, WARN INVESTORS
Sir Martin Sorrell's future at the helm of the world's biggest
advertising agency has been thrown into fresh doubt after a new
investor rebellion over his bumper pay deals.
The Independent
EDF SUBSIDY TO PUT UK ON NUCLEAR PATH
The government is close to signing a 35-year deal that will
protect French energy group EDF from falling energy prices.