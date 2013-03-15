PRESS DIGEST - British Business - March 15

March 15 The Telegraph

ECONOMIC RECOVERY IS IN SIGHT, SAYS GOVERNOR SIR MERVYN KING The economy will pick up later this year and the recovery is now "in sight", the governor of the Bank of England has declared.

GROWTH IS HAMPERED BY 'AMATEUR' POLITICIANS, SAYS BUSINESS BOSS British business is being held back by "amateur" politicians who have "generally never run anything", the director general of the British Chambers of Commerce has warned.

The Guardian

PRIVATE EQUITY CRASH COULD TRIGGER NEXT WAVE OF FINANCIAL CRISIS, BANK WARNS The Bank of England fears that larger private equity deals done in the boom years "pose a risk to the stability of the financial system" as refinancing looms.

DAVID CAMERON SAYS SEABED MINING COULD BE WORTH 40 BLN STG TO BRITAIN Prime minister says Britain can be at the head of industry but chooses an American defence firm to exploit a new Pacific licence.

COULD GOLD BE THE NEXT LIBOR SCANDAL? U.S. regulator considering an inquiry into London's gold and silver markets to check if prices are open to manipulation.

The Times

UBS PAY 17 MLN STG TO BANKER WHO HELPED SINK RBS The banker who advised on the disastrous takeover of ABN Amro by Royal Bank of Scotland will be paid about 25 million Swiss francs ($26.33 million) as a "golden hello" from his new employer.