PRESS DIGEST - British Business - March 15

March 15 The Telegraph
ECONOMIC RECOVERY IS IN SIGHT, SAYS GOVERNOR SIR MERVYN KING
The economy will pick up later this year and the recovery is now
"in sight", the governor of the Bank of England has declared.
GROWTH IS HAMPERED BY 'AMATEUR' POLITICIANS, SAYS BUSINESS BOSS
British business is being held back by "amateur" politicians who
have "generally never run anything", the director general of the
British Chambers of Commerce has warned.
The Guardian
PRIVATE EQUITY CRASH COULD TRIGGER NEXT WAVE OF FINANCIAL
CRISIS, BANK WARNS
The Bank of England fears that larger private equity deals done
in the boom years "pose a risk to the stability of the financial
system" as refinancing looms.
DAVID CAMERON SAYS SEABED MINING COULD BE WORTH 40 BLN STG TO
BRITAIN
Prime minister says Britain can be at the head of industry but
chooses an American defence firm to exploit a new Pacific
licence.
COULD GOLD BE THE NEXT LIBOR SCANDAL?
U.S. regulator considering an inquiry into London's gold and
silver markets to check if prices are open to manipulation.
The Times
UBS PAY 17 MLN STG TO BANKER WHO HELPED SINK RBS
The banker who advised on the disastrous takeover of ABN Amro by
Royal Bank of Scotland will be paid about 25 million
Swiss francs ($26.33 million) as a "golden hello" from his new
employer.