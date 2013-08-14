PRESS DIGEST - British Business - Aug 14

Aug 14 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
BIG GUNS THREATEN TO END AMERICAN AIRLINES' MERGER BEFORE
TAKE-OFF
An $11 billion tie-up between American Airlines
and US Airways is under legal challenge by the
Department of Justice and several states, which claim that the
deal would lead to passengers paying higher fares and receiving
worse service.
OFCOM UNDER ATTACK OVER PLANS TO DROP 0800 CHARGES
Plans to make calls to 0800 numbers free from mobile phones
could be derailed after an industry backlash against proposals
made by the regulator to abolish rip-off charges.
The Telegraph
BP SUES US ENVIRONMENT AGENCY OVER GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS BAN
BP has launched a legal challenge to the ban on
winning new work for the U.S. government, claiming it faces a
"substantial threat of irreparable harm" unless the restriction
is lifted.
The Guardian
UK INFLATION FALLS IN JULY BUT CONSUMERS STILL UNDER
PRESSURE
Rail fare rises will put further strain on workers
contending with the biggest squeeze on living standards for
iSOFT CO-FOUNDER PATRICK CRYNE MAY FACE DISCIPLINARY ACTION
IN ROLE AS ACCOUNTANT
Financial Reporting Council considers reopening
investigation into software group's accounting scandal.
Sky News
ROTHERMERE TABLES OFFER FOR DAILY MAIL STAKE
Viscount Rothermere is poised to strengthen his stranglehold
on the publisher of the Daily Mail by making a formal offer to
buy out the remaining voting shares in one of Britain's biggest
newspaper groups.