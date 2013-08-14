PRESS DIGEST - British Business - Aug 14

Aug 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BIG GUNS THREATEN TO END AMERICAN AIRLINES' MERGER BEFORE TAKE-OFF

An $11 billion tie-up between American Airlines and US Airways is under legal challenge by the Department of Justice and several states, which claim that the deal would lead to passengers paying higher fares and receiving worse service.

OFCOM UNDER ATTACK OVER PLANS TO DROP 0800 CHARGES

Plans to make calls to 0800 numbers free from mobile phones could be derailed after an industry backlash against proposals made by the regulator to abolish rip-off charges.

The Telegraph

BP SUES US ENVIRONMENT AGENCY OVER GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS BAN

BP has launched a legal challenge to the ban on winning new work for the U.S. government, claiming it faces a "substantial threat of irreparable harm" unless the restriction is lifted.

The Guardian

UK INFLATION FALLS IN JULY BUT CONSUMERS STILL UNDER PRESSURE

Rail fare rises will put further strain on workers contending with the biggest squeeze on living standards for decades. ()

iSOFT CO-FOUNDER PATRICK CRYNE MAY FACE DISCIPLINARY ACTION IN ROLE AS ACCOUNTANT

Financial Reporting Council considers reopening investigation into software group's accounting scandal.

Sky News

ROTHERMERE TABLES OFFER FOR DAILY MAIL STAKE

Viscount Rothermere is poised to strengthen his stranglehold on the publisher of the Daily Mail by making a formal offer to buy out the remaining voting shares in one of Britain's biggest newspaper groups.