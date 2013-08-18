PRESS DIGEST - British Business - Aug 19

Aug 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

ROYAL MAIL STAFF DISCONTENT WITH BOSSES The low morale of the Royal Mail workforce has been laid bare by an internal report which reveals just 28 pct of staff have confidence in the decisions of the senior management team led by chief executive Moya Greene.

The Guardian

VODAFONE IN MULTIMILLION TAX DEAL OVER IRISH OFFICE Vodafone made a previously unreported multimillion-pound settlement with HM Revenue & Customs in the wake of a dispute over the tax paid by an Irish subsidiary created to collect royalty payments for using its brand.

W&G FLOAT AIMS TO RAISE 15 MLN STG TO SUPPORT BID FOR RBS BRANCHES RBS is obliged to sell more than 300 of its branches as a condition of receiving taxpayer funding during the banking crisis.

The Times

TESCO ADDS TABLET TO ITS WISHLIST FOR CHRISTMAS Not content with introducing eyebrow-threading, Giraffe restaurants and freshly brewed coffee at its biggest stores in an attempt to woo shoppers, Tesco is taking on the might of Amazon and Apple with its own tablet computer.

BOSSES READY FOR NEW SPENDING SPREE Corporate investment in Britain is on the cusp of a long-awaited rebound as bosses say that they are ready to splash out on new products and innovations in their businesses.