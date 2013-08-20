PRESS DIGEST - British Business - Aug 20

Aug 20 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
JPMORGAN INVESTIGATED BY DOJ OVER POSSIBLE ENERGY MARKET
MANIPULATION
JPMorgan faces further litigation after it emerged that
the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether the bank
manipulated US energy markets.
FORMER BARCLAYS EXECUTIVE RICH RICCI BACKS NEW STOCK
EXCHANGE
The former head of Barclays' investment banking arm,
Rich Ricci, is expected to be among the investors behind a new
European stock exchange.
PLUCKY PENSIONER COSTS TESCO 300,000 STG IN VICTORY FROM
BEYOND THE GRAVE
Pensioner Daphne Smallman's complaint over Tesco's
"false and misleading" strawberry prices, which gave the company
a 2.32 billion pound profit in 2011, has led to a 300,000 pound
fine.
The Guardian
UK BANKERS' SALARIES RAISED TO BEAT EU BONUS CAP
Sixty-five percent of UK financial services companies tell
recruiter Robert Half they have increased base salaries of star
performers by an average of 20 percent.
RUPERT MURDOCH FIRM DIPS INTO HIPSTERS' BIBLE WITH $70 MLN
STAKE IN VICE
Vice Media, the multi-platform purveyor of music, fashion and
quixotic journalism from international trouble spots, has sold a
5 percent stake to Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox, allowing
it to expand into Europe and India.
The Times
ASIA MARKETS PLUMMET AS INVESTORS TURN BACK TO WEST
Shares and currencies suffered heavy losses across a range
of emerging markets yesterday amid fears about sputtering growth
and the impact of tighter American monetary policy.
Sky News
ANTI-FRACKING PROTESTERS CLEARED BY POLICE
Police have been forcibly clearing protesters from a road
outside a potential site for fracking in Balcombe, West Sussex.
Green Party MP Caroline Lucas was among those arrested.