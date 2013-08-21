PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 21

Aug 21 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
KATE BOSTOCK HEADS TO COAST
Kate Bostock, the former head of clothing at Marks & Spencer
, is returning to the high street as the new chief
executive of Coast after a brief spell at online fashion
retailer Asos.
HMV PENSION FUND AMONG CREDITORS SET TO LOSE 250 MLN STG
The HMV pension fund is among a collection of creditors set to
lose more than 250 million pounds after the collapse of the
entertainment retailer into administration earlier this year.
The Guardian
GLENCORE PROFIT HIT BY $7.6 BILLION XSTRATA WRITEDOWN
Commodities trader reports 39 percent drop in half-year profits
as it books $7.6 billion writedown following merger with
Xstrata.
The Times
EMPLOYERS' DELAY HANDS STAFF APRIL BONUS TAX BREAK
Companies delayed bonus payments of up to 1.7 billion pounds
until April to help staff to avoid paying the 50 percent rate of
income tax, official figures showed.
Sky News
TAX OFFICE WARNS FOOTBALL CLUBS OVER LOW PAY
Britain's tax authority HMRC has told football clubs to pay
ballboys and mascots the minimum wage - or face prosecution and
fines of up to 5,000 pounds.