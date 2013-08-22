PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Aug 22

Aug 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

MORE QE COULD BE NEEDED, SAYS MPC 'HAWK' MARTIN WEALE The Bank of England may need to resort to further "quantitative easing" if the economy stalls again, a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee has conceded.

SFO JOINS INVESTIGATION INTO JP MORGAN'S £3.9BN 'LONDON WHALE' LOSSES The Serious Fraud Office has become involved in investigations into the $6 billion loss on derivatives at JPMorgan Chase , in the first sign the "London Whale" scandal is being scrutinised by UK prosecutors.

The Guardian

WORST UK PENSION PROVIDERS NAMED Scottish Widows, Clerical Medical and Royal & Sun Alliance among worst value annuity providers, according to ABI data.

UK GOVERNMENT BORROWING RISES UNEXPECTEDLY IN JULY Public sector net borrowing in July was 100 million pounds, compared with an 800 million pound surplus in the same month last year.

The Times

MARKETS ARE KEPT GUESSING AS FED LEAVES THE TAPS ON

Markets in the United States reacted negatively last night after the eagerly awaited minutes to the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting failed to make clear when it would taper its $85 billion-a-month asset purchase programme.

Sky News

THREAT TO 250 JOBS AT HEINZ UK AND IRELAND

The company, which recently laid off 600 US employees, has warned that a review of UK operations could lead to more redundancies.