PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 18

Dec 18 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
NETWORK RAIL TO ADD 30 BLN STG TO GOVERNMENT DEBT
Network Rail is to be reclassified as a public-sector
company, adding 30 billion pounds ($48.72 billion) to public
sector net debt. The change to the status of the state-owned
company that manages Britain's railway network, will take place
next September, the Office for National Statistics said. ()
CO-OP BONDHOLDERS BACK 1.5 BLN STG RECAP
The Co-op Bank's 1.5 billion pound emergency
recapitalisation has passed its final investor hurdle as the
lender received the support of bondholders for the deal. ()
SIR MARTIN SORRELL BUYS INTO DAVOS
Martin Sorrell's WPP Plc has bought a 30 percent
stake in Richard Attias & Associates, the conference producer
behind the annual meeting of political and business leaders in
Davos in the Swiss Alps. ()
The Guardian
MARK CARNEY STANDS BY FORWARD GUIDANCE POLICY
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has robustly defended
his forward guidance policy in parliament against critics who
argue it is confusing and has done little to persuade markets
that an interest rate rise can be delayed for three years while
the economy mends. ()
GLAXOSMITHKLINE TO STOP PAYING DOCTORS TO PROMOTE DRUGS
Britain's biggest pharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline
, has said it will stop paying doctors tens of millions
of pounds a year to promote its drugs. ()
LIBOR RATE-RIGGING SCANDAL TRADER PLEADS NOT GUILTY
A former UBS and Citigroup trader has
pleaded not guilty in a London court to charges that he had
sought to manipulate Libor benchmark interest rates with
employees from around 10 leading banks and brokerages. ()
BOB DIAMOND COULD GAIN MILLIONS FROM NEW AFRICAN INVESTMENT
VENTURE
Bob Diamond, ousted as boss of Barclays last year
after the Libor-rigging scandal, potentially stands to reap
millions of pounds from a new stock market venture set up to
acquire financial services companies in Africa. ()
HEATHROW AND GATWICK SHORTLISTED FOR NEW RUNWAYS
A new battle looms over a Heathrow third runway -
or a second at Gatwick airport - after the Airports
Commission said that additional capacity was needed in the
south-east of England. Extra runways at London's two biggest
airports are on the shortlist the commission will study before
issuing its final recommendation. ()
CAR INSURANCE TOO HIGH, SAYS COMPETITION COMMISSION
Car insurance premiums are too high, with the way no-fault
claims are settled and contracts between insurers and price
comparison sites among the issues driving up costs for
consumers, the competition watchdog has said. ()
The Times
MANUFACTURING SECTOR HOLDS ITS MOMENTUM
Growth in factory orders and output has remained at its
highest since the mid-1990s, confirming that the manufacturing
recovery has kept its momentum. The Confederation of British
Industry's survey of nearly 400 factory bosses found that nearly
all industry sectors reported growth for a second consecutive
month. ()
HOUSE OF FRASER CLOSE TO FALLING INTO FRENCH HANDS
House of Fraser, one of Britain's oldest retail
chains, is in late-stage talks with a view to being bought by
the family owned French department store Galeries Lafayette, it
emerged last night. ()
The Independent
UK INFLATION FALLS TO A 4-YEAR LOW AT 2.1 PCT IN NOVEMBER
The lowest inflation for four years added to the UK's
economic purple patch yesterday, following strong quarterly
growth and declining unemployment in boosting the nation's
recovery prospects next year. ()
MEGA DISCOUNTERS LURING CUSTOMERS AWAY FROM BIG FOUR
SUPERMARKETS IN RECORD NUMBERS, SAYS KANTAR
Half the country shopped at an Aldi or Lidl in the
last three months for the first time on record, with
cash-conscious shoppers love-affair with discount supermarkets
shows no signs of slowing down. ()