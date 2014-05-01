PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 1

May 1 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
RECKITT BENCKISER BOWS OUT OF RACE FOR MERCK'S CONSUMER
HEALTH ARM
Reckitt Benckiser has said it is no longer in
discussions about buying U.S. pharma group Merck's
consumer health business, leaving Germany's Bayer as
the leading contender for the $14 billion business. (link.reuters.com/gyc98v)
ABU DHABI AND SOROS GOT 'GOLDEN TICKET' IN ROYAL MAIL SALE
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, billionaire investor George
Soros and activist hedge fund Third Point were among the 16
investors given preferential treatment in the controversial
Royal Mail privatisation. (link.reuters.com/zeb98v)
ARGOS TO OPEN STORES IN HOMEBASE
Argos is to open concessions in Homebase stores and will
also roll out a collection of small convenience stores in London
as the retailer ramps up its fight with Amazon. (link.reuters.com/cub98v)
The Guardian
MORRISONS CUTS PRICE OF 1,200 PRODUCTS IN BID TO WIN
CUSTOMERS BACK
A supermarket price war will move a step closer on Thursday
as struggling Morrisons slashes the price of more than
1,200 products in an attempt to regain customers lost to cheaper
discount chains. (link.reuters.com/hyc98v)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE KEEPS DISTANCE FROM BID FOR RIVAL
ASTRAZENECA
GlaxoSmithKline has distanced itself from a
white-knight bid for rival British drugs maker AstraZeneca
, which has received an unwanted 60 billion pound
($101.31 billion) takeover approach from Pfizer of the
United States. (link.reuters.com/qyc98v)
The Times
SERCO ON BRINK AS ANDREW JENNER, FINANCE DIRECTOR, QUITS
The finance director of Serco has left his job in
the wake of a disastrous profit warning as the struggling
outsourcing group plots an emergency fundraising to shore up its
ailing balance sheet. (link.reuters.com/nyc98v)
PARIS MAY TAKE STAKE IN ALSTOM TO STOP GE
France's Socialist government hinted it could take a stake
in Alstom to thwart General Electric's 12.35
billion euro ($17.12 billion) bid for the French group's power
division. (link.reuters.com/ryc98v)
CHANNEL 5 SOLD FOR 450 MLN BY DESMOND
Media baron Richard Desmond is set to complete the sale of
Channel 5 to U.S. broadcaster Viacom, the owner of MTV,
for up to 450 million pounds. (link.reuters.com/pyc98v)
PENSION TAX FEAR AFTER EU RULING
Britain's ability to limit damaging decisions made by
eurozone countries was called into question as the European
Union's highest court threw out a challenge to a financial
transactions some fear could wipe billions from UK pension
funds. (link.reuters.com/myc98v)
STANDARD LIFE SHRUGS OFF THE IMPACT OF PENSION CHANGES
The British government's shock changes to pensions announced
in this year's budget, which mean that those retiring do not
automatically have to take out an annuity, has resulted in the
halving in sales of such investment products at Standard Life
, one of the biggest providers. (link.reuters.com/kyc98v)
The Independent
SAGA CUSTOMERS SIGN UP AHEAD OF 2.2 BLN STG FLOAT
Saga has revealed that 700,000 customers have registered to
take part in its stock market listing as it aims to raise around
550 million pounds. (link.reuters.com/tyc98v)
LADBROKES POISED TO CUT JOBS AFTER TAX HIKE
Ladbrokes has warned it will make job cuts and store
closures after the British government's surprise tax hike for
bookmakers. (link.reuters.com/vyc98v)
($1 = 0.5922 British pounds)
($1 = 0.7212 euros)
(Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)